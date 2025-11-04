BMW F450 GS unveiled as a lightweight adventure bike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW’s new F450 GS brings lightweight adventure to the GS family, pairing a 420cc twin-cylinder engine with signature GS design and off-road versatility.

BMW Motorrad has added a new lightweight GS to its model line-up.

Ahead of the bike’s global reveal at the EICMA 2025 international motorcycle show in Italy on November 6, the covers have come off the new F450 GS, which will slot into the German company’s adventure bike range alongside the entry-level G310 GS, F800 GS, F900 GS and R1300 GS. It will go on sale in SA from the second quarter of 2026.

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch said the new F450 marks the next step in the GS model family, specifically addressing a smaller class with proven GS technology and iconic design.

Astrid Neudecker, product manager of the BMW F450 GS, said the bike addresses the downsizing trend, with riders switching from heavy motorcycles to compact and versatile machines.

“The F450 GS offers the ideal combination of playful handling, manoeuvrability, riding dynamics, and high-quality equipment — without compromising on quality or technical performance,” she said.

Like its stablemates, the F450 GS is designed as a versatile all-rounder combining everyday usability, touring comfort and off-road capabilities. It will be offered in base, Exclusive, Sport and GS Trophy variants.

The F450 GS is powered by a new 420cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing 35kW of power at 8,750rpm and a maximum torque of 43Nm at 6,750rpm. BMW claims a 165km/h top speed and says the frugal machine consumes just 3.8l per 100km, providing a range of over 350km from the 14l tank.

The engine features a crankshaft with crankpins offset by 135 degrees and a single balance shaft to ensure it has plenty of character while reducing unwanted vibrations.

The bike’s affiliation with the GS family is clear with its distinctive X-shaped daytime running light and distinctive flyline. The F450 GS has a tubular steel frame chassis, a short wheelbase for agile handling, and weighs 178kg — considerably less than the heavyweight of the range, the 237kg BMW R1300 GS.

The chain-driven F450 GS has a six-speed transmission, and the GS Trophy comes standard with an Easy Ride Clutch (it’s optional in the other F450 GS variants) that allows clutch-free shifts when changing gears. A centrifugal clutch allows clutch-free operation even when pulling off and coming to a stop.

The F450 GS offers Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes as standard, along with ABS Pro that enables ABS-assisted braking while leaning, dynamic brake control which offers increased braking safety by preventing unintentional throttle application, dynamic traction control, and engine drag torque control (similar to a slipper clutch).

An additional Enduro Pro mode is available from the Exclusive equipment variant onwards. It’s designed for off-road use and allows the ABS on the rear wheel to be deactivated.

Suspension-wise, the front wheel has KYB upside-down telescopic forks, and at the rear is an aluminium double-armed swinging arm with a KYB central spring strut with progressive damping. It rolls on a 19” front wheel and a 17” rear, with off-road-focused cross-spoke wheels optionally available.

In terms of stopping ability, the front has a floating single-disc brake with a Brembo four-piston fixed calliper, with a single disc and one-piston floating calliper at the rear.

The F450 GS comes standard with heated grips and a 6.5-inch TFT display. There is a choice of three seat variants to suit different-sized riders, and accessories include luggage systems and an aluminium engine guard.

Local pricing will be revealed when the bike is launched here next year.