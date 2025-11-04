Ferrari profits from strong pricing power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari's performance was supported by profitable models such as the SF90 XX.

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Tuesday posted a larger-than-expected 5% increase in third-quarter core earnings, thanks to its strong pricing power supported by models in the SF90 XX and 12Cilindri lines.

The Italian company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to €670m in the July to September period. That topped analysts’ consensus of €649m in a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in the company reversed earlier losses after the results were published, and by 12.10pm GMT they were up 1.8%.

Increased personalisations — touches clients add to the cars they buy and pay extra for — also contributed to the result, Ferrari said, while vehicle shipments were almost flat in the quarter at 3,401 units.

Ferrari confirmed its full-year forecasts, which it slightly improved last month when it presented a new long-term business plan.

Net revenue is seen at at least €7.1bn and adjusted ebitda at at least €2.72bn in 2025.

Before Tuesday’s rebound, Ferrari shares had lost nearly a fifth of their value since its October 9 capital markets day, with analysts and investors disappointed about the company’s long-term financial targets, which were seen as too conservative.

For 2030, Ferrari guided for net revenue of about €9bn and for adjusted ebitda of at least €3.6bn.

Reuters