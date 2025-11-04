Motoring

These were SA’s best selling cars in another stellar month for motor industry

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

Toyota was the best selling brand with the Starlet Cross one of its popular models. (TOYOTA)

New-vehicle sales in SA exceeded 50,000 units for the third consecutive month in October, driven by easing inflation and lower fuel prices.

According to motor industry body Naamsa there were 55,956 cars, bakkies and trucks sold in October, the highest monthly total since March 2015 and 16% higher than the same month in 2024. The performance was driven largely by passenger cars, which sold 39,610 units last month, while light commercials sold 13,361 units.

“The combination of easing inflation, a firmer rand and less pressure at the petrol pump has made vehicle ownership feel attainable again,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

Compared with 10 years ago, when similar market volumes were achieved under lower interest rates, today’s buyers are holding on to their vehicles longer and structuring their finance more cautiously, he said.

“A decade ago, ownership was aspirational. Today it’s pragmatic. Buyers are looking for predictability and value rather than prestige. That’s why value-focused and efficient models are leading demand, even in the premium space.”

Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the sales figures were better than we anticipated.

“Foot traffic in franchised dealerships was encouraging throughout October, but the magnitude of these results, achieved despite tight household budgets and historically low consumer confidence, is remarkable,” he said.

“Lower rates and improved liquidity earlier in the year, including the two-pot pension withdrawals, gave the market a meaningful boost. While that initial effect has tapered off, demand remains firm thanks to more competitive pricing, attractive finance offers and affordable models from new foreign entrants,” Cohen added.

In October Toyota retained its market leadership as SA’s favourite car brand with 13,559 sales, ahead of Suzuki (6,890) and Volkswagen (6,221). In fourth place was Hyundai (3,017) followed by Ford (2,946), GWM (2,805), Isuzu (2,784), Chery (2,210), Kia (1,808) and Mahindra (1,551).

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN OCTOBER 2025

  1. Toyota Hilux - 3,553
  2. VW Polo Vivo - 2,678
  3. Suzuki Swift - 2,377
  4. Isuzu D-Max - 2,292
  5. Ford Ranger - 2,035
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Cross - 1,725
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,615
  8. Toyota Starlet - 1,613
  9. Haval Jolion - 1,418
  10. Suzuki Fronx - 1,369
  11. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,360
  12. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,296
  13. Kia Sonet - 1,221
  14. Toyota Vitz - 1,200
  15. Toyota Starlet Cross - 1,011
  16. Omoda C5 - 849
  17. Nissan Magnite - 809
  18. Toyota Fortuner - 807
  19. VW Polo - 813
  20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik- Up - 761
  21. Mahnidra XUV 3XO - 647
  22. Toyota Hiace - 617
  23. Suzuki Baleno - 596
  24. VW T-Cross - 572
  25. Renault Kwid - 544
  26. Suzuki Ertiga - 521
  27. Jetour Dashing - 514
  28. Haval H6 - 505
  29. VW Amarok - 481
  30. Nissan Navara - 462

• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa

