Lepas to launch three premium SUVs in SA in early 2026

Lepas, the sub-brand of Chery, has confirmed it will launch three new model ranges when it arrives in SA in the first quarter of 2026.

Its first product will be the L4 compact SUV, followed by the larger L6 and L8 SUV ranges.

Lepas is the latest addition to the Chery group — which includes Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour — and made its global debut in April at the Auto Shanghai exhibition. The SUVs, which will be offered in Chery’s international markets only, are positioned as more premium models than Chery’s other marques.

Though they will cost more, Lepas cars will still be priced competitively and offer high levels of luxury features as standard, said Jay Jay Botes, GM of Lepas SA.

Rather than cannibalising sales from other Chery group vehicles in an increasingly cluttered market, Lepas will stand out as more upmarket, he said, adding that he plans for Lepas to be one of SA’s top 10 brands within the next five years. Chery, which relaunched in SA in 2021, has become SA’s eighth-largest motoring brand, while the more recently introduced Omoda & Jaecoo is 13th.

They are part of an onslaught of Chinese brands offering high specifications at prices that have undercut legacy brands and overtaken longstanding players such as Mazda, Mercedes and BMW in sales.

With its “drive your elegance” tagline, the brand’s SUVs have a leopard-inspired design identity highlighted by elegance and glamour, said design director Ivan Dulanovic. Lepas is a blend of “leap”, “leopard” and “passion”.

Botes, who is also GM of Chery SA, didn’t provide technical details or pricing of the Lepas line-up, saying that would be disclosed at launch. The vehicles’ powertrains will include internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and battery-electric vehicles later on.

The powertrains are likely to be inherited from the Chery group’s existing line-up, which offers 1.5l petrol turbo, 2.0l petrol turbo and 1.5l turbo PHEVs.

The L8 was launched as the brand’s first vehicle, and at 4,688 mm in length, the premium SUV is similar in size to its counterpart, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. The L8 will also compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Haval H7, Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-60 and Toyota Rav4.

Production of the smaller L4 compact SUV started in July, and Lepas has provided very little information about it, though it’s reputedly based on the Chery Tiggo Cross, which is offered as 1.5l turbo and 1.5l petrol-electric variants.

The midsize L6 is yet to be launched internationally.

Botes said Lepas would be backed by aftersales support and a network of high-end dealers. The cars will be offered with standardised Chery group warranties and service plans, including a 10-year engine warranty.