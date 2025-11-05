SA recalls announced for Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo EX90 models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Consumer Commission has been informed of two recall campaigns this week, by Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.

British premium brand Jaguar Land Rover SA is recalling 2025–2026 model year Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport models.

According to the company, it is possible that moisture may have entered the gear shift module during the assembly process.

Under certain conditions, there is a risk that this moisture could result in the non-illumination of the LED indicating the selected gear. The non-illumination of the LED gear indicator adjacent to the shifter would not conform to the regulated requirements for automatic transmission control position indicator illumination.

Three vehicles are affected by the recall.

The electric Volvo EX90 has been recalled to fix the power-operated tailgate spindle. Picture: (, VOLVO SA)

Volvo EX90

Volvo Car SA is recalling four EX90 vehicles that were made available in Gauteng from October 7 2025. The EX90 is the flagship battery electric SUV of the brand.

The company says it has identified that the power-operated tailgate spindle may separate during the opening or closing of the tailgate. This is due to a potentially missing crimp between the nut and the aluminium tube inside the tailgate. Without the crimping, the nut is not fully secured, and could unscrew from the aluminium tube. That may lead to potential injuries.

Consumers of the affected vehicles are encouraged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumers.