Ford Ranger to get 2.3 turbo petrol engine and lose 2.0 bi-turbo diesel

Ford SA is to introduce a petrol engine into its Ranger bakkie and Everest ranges for the first time and will also discontinue the 2.0 Bi-Turbo diesel.

The 2.3l EcoBoost petrol unit enters the blue-oval stable after recently being introduced in the Amarok one-tonne bakkie, which Ford builds for Volkswagen at its Silverton plant near Pretoria.

The turbocharged four-cylinder unit produces outputs of 222kW and 452Nm and will be the first petrol engine offered in the locally built Ranger and the imported Ranger-based Everest SUV, which have been available exclusively in diesel guises since being launched in 2022.

Sunil Sewmohan, Ford SA’s product marketing director, said the turbocharged petrol engine has a responsive power delivery across a broad rev range, promising smooth and efficient performance when paired with Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford SA will also expand the 184kW 3.0l V6 turbo diesel engine into more derivatives alongside the single-turbo 125kW 2.0l unit.

More controversial is that the popular 154kW 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel will be phased out as part of the revised line-up, and Ford SA didn’t provide a reason for its demise. This engine, which also powered the previous-generation Ranger Raptor, is used in several high-spec Ranger and Everest models, including the Ranger Tremor and Ranger Wildtrak, providing more affordable alternatives to the V6 versions.

The 125kW 2.0l single-turbo engine has been upgraded with a new timing chain for improved durability and performance, giving customers a proven, capable and affordable powertrain option, said Sewmohan.

The 10-speed automatic transmission featuring updated calibration will be offered for the first time on the XL and XLT models. More details about the revised lineup are expected when it is launched in the first half of 2026.