KZN motorists have less than a month to switch to new licence plates

The new plates are blue over white for private vehicles and black on white for taxis. Picture:

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has reminded vehicle owners about the looming November 30 provincial deadline for the switch to the new vehicle licence plate numbering system. The rollout commenced on December 1 2023, giving owners a 24-month window ending this month to purchase the new registration plates.

The first phase of the migration focused on the registration of new vehicles, re-registration of vehicles to new owners, stolen vehicles that were recovered and re-licensed in the owner’s name, and government vehicles.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says KZN motorists who have not migrated to new registration plates will face hefty fines. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

The second phase of the migration started on March 1 2025 when all vehicle owners could migrate to the new system, which was integrated with the electronic national traffic information system (eNatis) and supported by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The old system of town-specific codes (e.g. ND for Durban) is being phased out. The new numbering system consists of two letters and two numbers followed by the ZN suffix

The look is different, too, with the general population plates in blue letters on a white reflector surface, and public transport plates in black letters on a white surface. Buses, minibus taxis and e-hailing cars are categorised under the latter colour scheme.

A copy of an operating licence must accompany the application for a public passenger-carrying vehicle, though the communications department hadn’t clarified to Motor News what that would entail for e-hailers in particular.

The Transport department in KZN stipulates that e-hailing cars will also carry the newly introduced black and white registration plates. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Personalised plates are allowed with up to seven characters, and the integrated security measures in the new plates include holograms and watermarks to help combat counterfeiting and fraud. Licence plates will cost approximately R400 depending on the manufacturer.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has warned motorists that fines will be issued for non-compliance past the November 30 deadline.