REVIEW: Updated Kia Carnival outshines pricier MPV rivals

With the festive season approaching, well-heeled families might be on the lookout for a luxury family bus to cart the brood to beach or bush holidays.

The pickings in the R1m MPV price league are the Volkswagen Transporter, Hyundai Staria, Mercedes Vito Select, Ford Tourneo Custom, Toyota Quantum VX and the subject of this test, the Kia Carnival.

Launched in 2022, the Carnival MPV was recently updated with a fresh new design and interior enhancements but remains mechanically unchanged and retains the punchy 2.2l turbo diesel engine that makes it the most powerful people carrier in its class.

The facelift gives this family Kia a bolder look with a larger Tiger-nose grille and strip-type daytime running light. Interior enhancements include high-quality materials and two-tone leather, a high-gloss black finish and slim, metal-effect air vents.

The Carnival is available in seven- or eight-seat versions in a choice of two guises: the value-focused EX and the flagship SXL, both sold with a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan.

Priced at R1,049,995, the EX test vehicle was reasonably well specced with items like an electric driver’s seat, automatic headlamps, seven airbags, a wireless phone charger, a digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker audio system and four-zone climate control.

You have to cough up R1,299,995 for the SXL to get features such as an electric tailgate, head-up display, electric front passenger seat, dual tilt and slide sunroofs and driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot sensor and lane keeping assist. The SXL also has a premium Bose 12-speaker audio system.

User-friendly infotainment system and high-quality materials. Picture: DENIS DROPPA (DENIS DROPPA)

Both models share a 12.3” infotainment system, which I found user-friendly with its large icons and logical interface and less fiddly to use than other cars I’ve experienced. You don’t end up getting too distracted by it while driving, as there are quick-access controls for oft-used features such as the climate control. The system pairs wirelessly with smartphones through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and there are front and rear USB ports.

In the EX, rear passengers enter through manually operated sliding side doors (the SXL has electric ones), and the spacious, modular cabin can be shape-shifted to suit various passenger and luggage requirements.

When extra cargo space is needed, the middle and back rows can be adjusted for passenger comfort or folded down, while the second row can be removed.

Seating for up to eight passengers, with flexible configurations for family and luggage needs. Picture: DENIS DROPPA (DENIS DROPPA)

With all seats in place the Carnival’s boot can be stacked with an impressive 1,139l of luggage, expanding to a panel van-like 4,110 l with the seats down. Family practicality doesn’t get any better.

The Carnival’s 2.2l turbo diesel engine, paired with a slick eight-speed auto gearbox, is a gem of frugal and free-revving performance. We took the Kia on a road trip from Joburg to Durban, and on the freeway the big MPV cruised easily and delivered punchy overtaking pace. With its gutsy midrange torque, steep gradients do little to stifle the big car’s progress. The diesel engine is a little vocal when pulling off but smooths into a whisper when cruising, adding to the vehicle’s overall good refinement.

With two people on board plus luggage and a large fridge, the big MPV averaged an impressively frugal 7l/100km on the road trip. Though diesel engines get a bad rap in some parts of the world, their winning fuel economy can’t be denied.

The Carnival is available in seven- or eight-passenger configurations. Picture: DENIS DROPPA (DENIS DROPPA)

The front-wheel-drive bus sweeps through turns with reasonable agility for its size and has light steering, but the highlight is its cushy ride. With its long wheelbase and high-profile tyres, the Carnival glides smoothly over imperfect surfaces, making for happy passengers on road trips. Comfortable seats with padded armrests add to the Carnival’s appeal on long drives.

The 5,155mm-long vehicle requires care to park, though a surprisingly small turning circle makes it more manoeuvrable than expected, and it’s aided by a reversing camera and front parking sensors. Large windows and an elevated seating position provide good visibility.

There is little to criticise here. Overall, the Kia Carnival makes a winning prospect by being the most powerful and most affordable choice in the MPV category, backed up by excellent practicality, ride comfort and fuel consumption.

Kia Carnival vs rivals