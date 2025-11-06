Turnaround plan helps Nissan to a 61% profit rise in second quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nissan's turnaround plan includes shutting factories and laying off 15% of its workforce. Picture:

Nissan Motor swung back to an operating profit in the second quarter on Thursday, reporting its best quarterly result in more than a year due to efforts to reduce fixed costs as part of its turnaround plan and stronger sales in North America.

Nissan booked ¥51.5bn ($342m) in operating profit for July-September, up 61% from ¥31.9bn a year earlier and beating a forecast for an average ¥70.9bn loss from five analysts polled by LSEG.

The result marked its best single-quarter finish since a ¥90.3bn profit in the final quarter of fiscal 2023.

The result comes as the carmaker presses ahead with a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing plants to 10 sites from 17 and laying off 15% of its workforce.

The company maintained a forecast released last week for a ¥275bn annual operating loss in the year to the end of March 2026 due to the hit from US tariffs and supply chain risks, including problems with the supply of Nexperia chips.

The company is scaling back production of its top-selling Rogue sport utility vehicle in Japan from next week due to a short supply of chips from Dutch firm Nexperia, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nissan said earlier on Thursday it has concluded a ¥97bn deal to sell and lease back its global headquarters in Yokohama.

Reuters