BMW bolsters X3 range with more affordable new 20 Pure model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new X3 20 Pure Design features an illuminated kidney grille as standard. Picture:

BMW SA has added a new X3 20 Pure Design model alongside the X3 20d, X3 30e and X3 M50 xDrive.

The new mode, built at the company’s Rosslyn, Pretoria plant, is motivated by a 2.0l petrol engine aided by 48V mild-hybrid technology and driving the rear wheels. It produces 148kW and 335Nm, and rated with fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km and a 218km/h top speed.

Standard features in the new value-for-money model include the BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille, LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, electric seats, comfort access, panoramic glass roof, and aluminium satin-finished accents.

It builds on the BMW X3 xLine specification, and also includes ambient interior lighting, the curved touchscreen running the BMW Operating System 9, wireless charging, Harman/Kardon surround sound, and driver assistance technologies such as Park Assist and Driving Assist.

The curved touchscreen interface runs BMW’s latest OS9 infotainment software. Picture: (BMW)

“The BMW X3 20 Pure Design is a strategic addition to our line-up: we want to ensure we have a petrol offer that is attractive alongside the dominant BMW X3 20d M Sport derivative to ensure we cater to a range of customers,” said Jean-Francois Bidard, head of product management at BMW SA.

The BMW X3 20 Pure Design is now available at BMW retailers nationwide. It’s priced at R1,107,760 and comes standard with BMW’s two-year/unlimited km warranty and five-years/100,000km maintanance plan.