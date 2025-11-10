Jaecoo SA announces hybrid model will join J5 line up in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chery subsidiary Jaecoo says the J5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) will debut in SA in 2026, expanding the company’s electrified portfolio to two models, including the larger J7 SHS.

The Jaecoo J5 is a new compact crossover alternative launched here in September in three specification levels of Glacier, Vortex and Inferno, with all models powered by a 1.5l turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. It competes in the sub-R500,000 bracket against the Haval Jolion, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Chery Tiggo 4 and more.

The company says buyers of the new hybrid model should expect a conventional rather than plug-in hybrid system that self-charges the battery on the move, with fuel consumption claimed at 5.3l/100km and able to cover more than 1,000km on a single tank of fuel. The 0-100km/h sprint is in 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h. The hybrid system adapts to different driving conditions and prioritises electric-like smoothness. Drivers can switch between Eco and Sport modes.

Features inside the J5 HEV focus on refinement and comfort, with advanced noise insulation technology, including acoustic glass, a 13.2-inch central display screen, a column transmission shifter for better ergonomics and other amenities. Safety is looked after by 20 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“Following the successful introduction of the J7 SHS and Omoda C9 SHS plug-in hybrids, the Jaecoo J5 HEV represents the next step in expanding our electrified offerings, blending hybrid efficiency, smooth performance and attainable pricing,” says Shannon Gahagan, the national brand and marketing manager.

Additional information regarding the J5 HEV’s specifications and pricing will be announced closer to the local launch in 2026.