New Hilux is unveiled and there’s an electric version

The much-anticipated new Toyota Hilux has been unveiled, boasting slick new styling and, for the first time, an electric version.

On Monday the ninth generation of SA’s most popular pickup made its world premiere at an event held by Toyota Motor Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.

For the first time the one-tonner will have a fully electric variant, the Travo-e battery-electric vehicle (BEV). It is part of Toyota’s path to achieving carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach that offers electrified vehicle options tailored to the energy circumstances and varied customer needs in each region.

The Travo-e has two electric motors with a total output of 144kW. Picture: (TOYOTA)

Along with the time-honoured 2.8l turbo diesel engine and the BEV, Toyota will also offer the Hilux as a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to be introduced in Europe and Oceania from 2028.

The BEV double cab unveiled in Bangkok is equipped with a lithium-ion battery with a total electric power of 59.2 kWh and a claimed cruising range of 300 km. The battery pack is installed under the floor and electric motors with a combined output of 144kW are used at the front and rear axles to provide four-wheel drive.

Toyota will offer the new Hilux with a choice of 21 different diesel variants in single, extra and double cab configurations, in 4x2 and 4x4 drivelines.

It is equipped with a Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite which includes adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. It also gets a multi-terrain select and monitor functions for off-roading.

The smart new interior is inspired by the Toyota Prado. Picture: (TOYOTA)

The 8th generation Hilux was launched overseas in 2015 and in SA the following year. It is SA’s most popular selling vehicle and has experienced no decrease in popularity despite being ten years old. Toyota SA has kept the one-tonner fresh with several updates, most recently with the introduction of the Legend 55 model.

The new model is scheduled to be released globally and in SA in 2026. The Hilux will continue to be built locally at Toyota’s Prospecton plant near Durban, and Toyota hasn’t said whether the BEV or FCEV models will be offered here.

Toyota will offer the new Hilux with a choice of single, extra and double cab configurations, in 4x2 and 4x4 drivelines. (TOYOTA)

The new Hilux double cab retains the same 3,085mm wheelbase and 5,320mm length but has grown from 1,815mm to 1,855mm in width, while height has reduced slightly from 1,815mm to 1,800mm.

The bakkie features geometric styling with a prominent honeycomb grille and slim daytime running lights. The interior is modernised with a tablet-like infotainment touchscreen mounted on top of the dashboard, and a more upmarket look inspired by the new-generation Prado.

More details will be revealed closer to the sales launch.