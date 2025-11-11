A festival of family fun this holiday season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This life-size Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance will travel around the country during the festive period.

Lego SA has shipped in an upscaled Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance from Singapore. The largest life-size Lego build ever seen in the country was unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz experience centre at Zwartkops Raceway.

Comprising 192,937 Lego bricks, the replica took eight hours to build. It weighs 913kg and is 5.1m long and 2.2m wide.

The build is gearing up for a nationwide tour around select SA malls, starting at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton from November 16 to December 3 before moving to Gateway Shopping Centre in Durban from December 12 to January 5.

It will then travel to Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront from January 15 to 25 before heading back to Johannesburg, at Sandton City, from February 5 to 28.

Fans can challenge their speed and reflexes with a line-up of Lego activities, including designing and building Lego race cars; a high-speed ramp with precision timing systems; and a reflex challenge that tests your reaction times, mirroring real driver skill.

The Puma Flying Lions are part of the acrobatic performances at the Wonderboom Airshow. (SUPPLIED)

Wonderboom Airshow

For a louder and even more immersive experience, the Wonderboom Airshow returns to Wonderboom Airport from Friday, November 15.

Close fly-bys and the artistry of formation flying can be expected from vintage warbirds to state-of-the-art aircraft. Highlights include the SA Air Force, the Puma Flying Lions and the Goodyear Eagles. Airlink will also have its latest airliner on display.

Drinks and gourmet food stations, as well as a dedicated kids’ play zone, will be available.

“Families can enjoy a full day of entertainment while getting up close to some of the country’s finest aircraft and pilots,” said Nonkululeko Sishi, the acting CEO of Colossal Aviapartner Aviation Services.

The world's best Supercross riders in 2025 will be crowned at the SA GP in Cape Town in December. (Anadolu)

FIM World Supercross

The FIM World Supercross Championship takes place on December 13 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. It’s the first time the season finale is being held on local shores, and it promises a night of spectacular action from the world’s best supercross riders.

Fans can watch championship riders including Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig and Shane McElrath.

Tickets are available from R450, with packages for every fan — including designated family zones, general admission, premium, and hospitality — on offer.

For more information visit www.showtime.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.