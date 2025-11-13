Ferrari’s first electric car unlikely to be sold in Europe, says Pirelli boss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari has delayed plans for its second fully electric model that was due out in 2026 to at least 2028 because of a lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Pirelli executive vice-chair Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday he expected Ferrari’s upcoming first fully electric model to do well in Asia but not so much in Europe.

Ferrari last month unveiled the technology that will power its hotly anticipated first electric car, the Elettrica, as the Italian luxury sports car maker looks to add battery power to its hybrid and petrol-engine models.

Tronchetti Provera said it could help Ferrari open a new market in China and in Asia.

“I don’t see an electric Ferrari in Europe being so successful. So it would be a surprise in case it happened, but we are ready to supply Ferrari in any case,” Tronchetti said during a conference in Milan organised by Bloomberg.

“I personally hope that they will remain with 12 cylinders because I love cars, and I love the engines. So these silent cars are not my cup of tea,” the 77-year-old executive added.

Reuters