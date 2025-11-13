Roads unit removes unroadworthy vehicles from Gauteng during crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng department of roads and transport reports that its enforcement unit, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), has taken 84 unroadworthy vehicles off the road during stop-and-search operations conducted between November 3 and 9.

The GTI comprises 96 trained officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

According to the department, the discontinued vehicles were found to be in violation of road safety standards, with many failing critical roadworthiness tests due to faulty brakes, worn-out tyres and defective lighting systems.

In addition to the discontinued vehicles, GTI officers uncovered widespread levels of non-compliance among public transport operators. Offences recorded during the week-long blitz included 54 minibuses operating without valid licence discs, 40 minibuses with mechanical and safety defects, and 72 drivers operating without valid driving licences.

A total of 1,539 infringement notices were also issued for various traffic and transport-related offences, of which 557 were handwritten and 982 processed electronically.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela commended the GTI for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach, reaffirming the department’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance.

“The discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step to protect lives on our roads. Public transport operators must understand that non-compliance will not be tolerated. We remain resolute in our mission to create safer roads and restore order within the public transport sector,” Diale-Tlabela said.