Updated Haval Jolion Pro with Black package launched

The sporty Haval Jolion Pro is updated with a black grille and rear roof spoiler.

GWM SA has announced the availability of the updated Haval Jolion Pro, the sportier iteration of the firm’s best-selling vehicle range. Haval is one of the passenger car subsidiaries of GWM, and one of the oldest continuously operating Chinese brands in SA, debuting in 2007.

GWM passenger subdivisions have grown to include the Ora, Tank and the H-SUV series, and as a singular range the six-model Haval Jolion sold a total 1,418 units in October, placed ninth on the list of monthly top-sellers in SA, such is its popularity.

The enhanced Jolion Pro introduces a smoked Black package that darkens the grille, window trim and rear diffuser. Cabin amenities get upgraded with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, and an improved 50W wireless charging pad. Type-C Ports are fitted as standard. Upticks include a thicker and sportier steering wheel,while the rest of the standard interior features, including the safety nets and driver assistance systems,are retained.

Interior updates include wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a stronger wireless charging pad. (HAVAL SA)

Powertrain choices kick off with the entry-level 1.5l turbo petrol with 105kW and 210Nm outputs and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), a range-wide fitment along with front-wheel drive. The base model is rated with 8,1l/100km consumption averages.

Step up to the 1.5T S version and you get 130kW and 270Nm. The model with more poke is claimed to average a better 7.5l/100km, while the flagship Hybrid (HEV) that outputs 140kW and 375Nm with energy regeneration has a combined fuel consumption average of 5.1l/100km.

The racier looks can be paired with three engine choices. (HAVAL SA)

“The Jolion Pro is designed for drivers who want to have a little fun with their everyday,” said Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM SA.

Jolion models are sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan. Service intervals are pegged at 15,000km.

Pricing

Jolion 1.5T City — R348,950

Jolion 1.5T City Plus — R373,950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Premium — R392,150

Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury — R428,950

Jolion PRO 1.5T Ultra Luxury — R466,450

Jolion Pro 1.5T S Ultra Luxury — R500,450