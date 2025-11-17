All eyes on Hyundai SA as 25-year anniversary celebrates remarkable growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CEO Stanley Anderson is raring to lead Hyundai into its next chapter of success.

The motor industry spotlight shone firmly on Hyundai SA this week as it celebrated 25 years of business.

While there were ongoing activities across the brand’s countrywide dealerships — of which there are more than 100 — three events took focus nationally, including a glamorous banquet at Gallagher Estate in Midrand attended by automotive sector royalty.

Teeing off for the festivities happened figuratively and literally, as the company launched its inaugural Hyundai Open at the Ebotse Links golf course in Benoni.

Following a five-year association and brand success with The Sunshine Tour, Hyundai decided to become a full tournament name sponsor of the 2025 Hyundai Open.

It was a high-stakes tournament with exciting prizes in store: a new Hyundai Exter for the player who landed their ball closest to the pin at hole 11, and the custodianship of a new Palisade to drive for a year.

Hyundai has made a notable effort to give back to the people of SA through various humanitarian and social responsibility undertakings.

This philosophy was reinforced when the brand opened its 23rd school library at Erasmus Monareng Secondary School in Vosloorus, coinciding with the 25-year activations.

The school currently has 1,700 learners, and the library will assist them with improved reading and comprehension skills, helping the school reach its 2025 goal of a 95% matric pass rate.

Hyundai SA opened its 23rd library this week at Erasmus Monareng Secondary School in Vosloorus. Picture: HYUNDAI SA (HYUNDAI SA)

At the official 25-year banquet, Hyundai’s leading executives, dealership staff, top customers, government representatives and industry body decision-makers attended in their best cocktail attire to commemorate the brand’s incredible story of growth.

Hyundai’s head of the Middle East and Africa, Bryan Park, flew in especially for the event and delivered the opening remarks.

“Shared trust and collaboration have built a strong foundation; we are not just business partners, we are growth partners,” said Park.

Hyundai SA’s first CEO, Alan Ross, took to the stage and recalled with fondness the early years of business.

With humour and insight, Ross spoke of the challenges encountered as a fledgling brand – ultimately leading to triumph as Hyundai found its footing in the country.

He mentioned milestones such as the launch of the game-changing Getz, Hyundai’s sponsorship of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the Elantra’s 2012 SA Car of the Year title and the industry-leading introduction of the seven-year/200,000km warranty.

Ross recalled a major year for the brand when it broke the mark of 53,000 local sales.

His successor, Niall Lynch, could not be present in person but prepared a special video in honour of the occasion.

Gideon Janse van Rensburg, who served as CEO from 2023 to 2025 and had spent decades with the brand, starting at dealership level, was also honoured for his contribution.

Current CEO Stanley Anderson delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing thanks to Hyundai’s workforce at all levels for working tirelessly to take the company from a fringe player to a serious contender in the automotive industry.

He described an attitude of “stay humble, stay hungry” as one of the drivers behind Hyundai’s consistent, steady upward trajectory.

Anderson was among the 17 Hyundai employees who received a special award for 25 years of service, having been with the company since day one.

The CEO of Motus, Ockert Janse van Rensburg, recognised the significance of Hyundai within the organisation.

“Hyundai’s product diversity has been a great contributor to its success, but the resilience and determination of its people is the heart of its business.”

The brand hosted its inaugural 2025 Hyundai Open at Ebotse Links golf course. Picture: HYUNDAI SA (HYUNDAI SA)

Although Hyundai SA’s success is reflected in the numbers — with over 791,000 cars sold over the 25-year period — the brand has become an icon beyond the metric of commercial success

It is a beloved household name, with a positive reputation, known for innovation in motoring — with quality vehicles that keep Mzansi moving.