VW Amarok Dark Label unveiled

Based on the new-generation Amarok, this sinister-looking model is offered with a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel producing 177kW and 600Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

The tailgate, rear bumper, rear window surround and tail-light housings also receive dark finishes. Picture: (Volkswagen)

As its name suggests, the Dark Label places emphasis on blacked-out styling. Buyers can choose from three stealthy exterior colours — Midnight Black metallic, Dark Grey metallic or Bright Blue metallic — and the model gains a number of specific design elements. These include matte-black 20-inch alloy wheels, black badging, a darkened radiator grille and underbody protection, as well as black roof rails, door handles, exterior mirrors and side steps. The tailgate, rear bumper, rear window surround and taillight housings also receive dark finishes, complemented by a V6 badge.

The cabin follows the same theme with dark ArtVelours seat upholstery, black door trims and an Ebony Black headliner. A leather steering wheel with Dark Label branding and matching velour floor mats complete the package.

The cabin follows the same theme with dark ArtVelours seat upholstery, black door trims and an Ebony Black headliner. Picture: (Volkswagen)

LED matrix lighting is fitted as standard, as are a 12-inch infotainment system, a digital cockpit with a 12.3-inch colour display and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.