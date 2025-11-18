Motorists face higher fuel costs as Christmas approaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Price increases of about 19c/l for 93‑octane petrol and 23c/l for 95‑octane fuel are possible from December 3, while diesel users could pay up to 84c/l more for the low-sulphur grade.

SA motorists could be in for higher fuel costs as the festive season approaches, with the most recent data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) pointing to increasing under-recoveries for all fuel grades.

The daily snapshot (November 17) points to petrol price hikes of about 19c/l for 93‑octane and 23c/l for 95‑octane. Diesel users face a steeper rise, with 0.05% sulphur diesel set to jump by 69c/l and low‑sulphur 0.005% diesel by 84c/l.

Currently, 93‑octane petrol, available only inland, is priced at R20.97/l, while 95‑octane petrol costs R21.12/l inland and R20.29/l at coastal stations. Wholesale diesel prices stand at R19.13/l for inland 0.05% sulphur diesel and R19.20/l for 0.005%, compared with coastal wholesale prices of R18.30/l and R18.44/l, respectively.

Though the rand has been relatively firmer against the dollar in recent weeks, the CEF said that has been more than offset by higher international oil prices.

These projections could change before the end of November, with December fuel prices taking effect on Wednesday, December 3. For motorists.