Online logistics start-up Mr T braces for busy festive season

The Mr T app caters to clients need to move a variety of goods nationally.

Mr T — SA’s first on-demand moving platform — says it has entered its busiest season as students, homeowners and businesses prepare for the new year.

The online platform was launched early in the year as an innovative new solution that allows users to select vehicles suited to their specific needs, from one-tonne bakkies for smaller moves to multi-tonne trucks for full home or office relocations.

November and December bring a surge in demand for heavy-goods transport. The company says it has completed more than 13,000 trips a month since establishment, moving more than 17,000 tonnes of goods across the country.

Mr T says it already disburses over R1.5m monthly to its network of vetted, trained and insured independent drivers.

“People are moving homes, students are returning from university, families are upgrading furniture before hosting guests, and businesses are relocating stock or office equipment,” said Lee-Roy Smith, COO of Mr T. “What used to require days of phone calls and uncertainty can now be done in minutes through the app.

The platform’s ability to handle high volumes during peak periods is supported by technology developed by the Nihka Technology Group, a local ICT company. The system incorporates intelligent routing, secure payment processing and real-time co-ordination between customers and drivers.

Sustainability

Mr T says it’s also positioning itself at the forefront of SA’s green logistics transition. The goods delivery platform says plans to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet and reduce the carbon footprint of heavy-goods transport across the country are afoot.

“Sustainability is not a trend for us; it is a responsibility,” said Smith. “We are moving thousands of tonnes of goods every month, and we recognise the environmental impact that comes with that scale. Our vision is to build a logistics network that serves SA’s needs today while protecting the environment for tomorrow.”

The transition to electric vehicles in the heavy-goods sector presents unique challenges, from infrastructure availability to vehicle cost and range limitations, according to the company.

Major brands — including Scania, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo — have started selling fully electric trucks.

The drivers are small business owners, and the company says it wants to support them in making sustainable choices; thus, it built a vehicle-agnostic platform.

“Whether a driver operates a diesel bakkie today or an electric truck tomorrow, the system adapts,” said Abdul Moosa, chief technology officer at Nihka Technology Group.

Mr T’s model inherently reduces inefficiency by optimising routes and minimising empty return trips by connecting customers directly with nearby drivers.