Safari 500 blends rally racing with safari thrills

The official marketing poster for the new Safara 500.

The event organisers of The Cape 1000, a motor vehicle rally paying homage to the various endurance rallies from a bygone era, have announced a new Safari 500 series for 2026, scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 2.

Don’t be confused by the name, though. The new addition is a limited-entry event that takes place on bushveld landscapes but on strictly tarmac routes to accommodate the expected contingent of classic and vintage cars, while blending the core elements of precision driving and grand touring regularity rallying with the excitement of an African safari.

The Safari 500 is designed to span about 800km over three days of driving and activities, totalling four nights. The rally features structured regularity stages alongside grand touring routes in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, with the provisional route planned through the scenic Magoebaskloof area in Mpumalanga’s subtropical llowveld.

The Safari 500 integrates luxury safari experiences with high-quality motoring, and the itinerary incorporates dedicated game drive activities, including planned opportunities to experience the Big Five within the Kruger National Park using open game vehicles.

Accommodation will be at high-quality four-star hotels, including the Protea Hotel Ranch Resort in Polokwane with a lion sanctuary; the Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit with a view of the Drakensberg Mountain and the Kruger Gate Hotel.

“The overwhelming success of The Cape 1000 has led us to this incredible new adventure, The Safari 500, we can’t wait to show off a different area of SA to our fellow motor enthusiasts, said event organiser Vanessa Crichton.

The Safari 500 takers will have encounters with SA's wildlife and landscapes. (Brent Abrahamse)

The Safari 500 welcomes vehicles across four distinct categories:

Classic (Pre-1976)

Modern Classic (1977–1996)

Sports (1997–current)

Special (Restomod/Recreation)

Entries are officially open and all applications are subject to admissions committee approval.

Register applications on the official website www.safari500.com