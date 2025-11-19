Sasol launches N17 Truckstop with a difference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chemical and energy company Sasol recently launched the new Sasol N17 Truckstop. The state-of-the-art facility located in Secunda is built with the visionary expression of the firm’s strategic intent to reimagine mobility and retail in SA.

The opening of the N17 Truckstop simultaneously celebrates 75 years of innovation, and is designed to support the people who move the SA economy while redefining the driver’s experience through modern infrastructure, safety, wellness and convenience, Sasol said.

As part of Sasol’s broader commitment to building safe, efficient and dignified logistics infrastructure, the N17 Truckstop offers long-haul drivers and fleet operators a wellness clinic, secure overnight parking, entertainment areas and grooming facilities.

“This facility is more than a refuelling station; it’s a strategic investment in SA’s logistics future,” says Christian Herrmann, Sasol executive vice-president for marketing and sales, energy and chemicals in SA.

“It reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that fuels progress, creating partnerships that drive transformation, and leading with care for people and planet.”

The Sasol N17 Truckstop will also create opportunities for local businesses and reinforce Sasol’s role as a responsible corporate citizen. It stands as a symbol of what’s possible when business and government work together to uplift communities and enable economic growth, the company said.