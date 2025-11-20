All-new Nissan Navara debuts in Australia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2026 Nissan Navara PRO-4X has debuted in Australia with muscular looks. Picture: NISSAN

The new-generation Nissan Navara Pro-4X has been unveiled in Australia. The model is scheduled to go on sale in that market only at the end of the first quarter of 2026, raising questions about the prospects of local production.

If you have an inkling you’ve seen this shape before, you’d be correct. The new model’s design reveals the outline of the Mitsubishi Triton, a result of being a part of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance. The Nissan twin with the boldest front end yet of the range that debuted back in 1986 separates itself with a Nissan signature V-motion grille and three-part intake openings outlined in orange and C-shaped headlamps.

The cabin continues with the legacy of luxuriously appointed double-cab bakkie. (NISSAN)

Inside, the spacious cabin offers a seven-inch colour TFT instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The powertrain is a 2.4l turbodiesel engine producing a maximum output of 150 kW and 470 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Nissan says it’s designed for delivering both the capability required for heavy-duty tasks and excellent fuel efficiency of 7.7l/100 km.

The Navara PRO-4X is fitted standard with an adjustable four-wheel drive system and a diff-locking mechanism for off-road driving prowess. (NISSAN)

Driver assistance systems include cruise control, lane departure warning, emergency lane-keeping and a speed limiter. A newly adopted electric power steering (EPS) system enhances maneuverability and enables superior handling while an advanced 4WD system with diff-locks and shifting to two-wheel drive on command is fitted standard on all models.

The suspension is optimised specifically for Oceania’s driving environment, to be stable over any type of road surface.

Market conundrum

Nissan South Africa said there are no plans to introduce the newly-shown model in this market. It’s planned for the Ocenia market for now.

Nissan South Africa builds the Navara at its assembly plant in Rooslyn, Pretoria, the last since production of the NP200 half-tonne bakkie stopped in 2024 after a 16-year run, sparking a raft of operational changes and worker retrenchments.

The Mitsubishi Triton it’s based on is built in Thailand and the local company said it’s unable to comment on the status of future local build at this stage. Nissan’s plant has been linked to talks of potential takeover bids by Chinese brands in recent times.