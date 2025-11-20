Exclusive McLaren 750S Project Viva is a riot of monochrome pizzaz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The McLaren 750S Project Viva is an exclusive and visually expressive one-of-one commission.

British sports car maker McLaren has shown another special edition car developed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unit. The new 750S Project Viva is a one-of-one commission said to be inspired by the energy and spectacle of Las Vegas, expressing the company’s hand-painted craftsmanship.

It reimagines the “City of Lights”, not in a spectacle of colour but through a monochrome lens. The “Sketch in Motion” livery captures the movement and character of the city — from iconic signage and skyline landmarks to its ties with music and performance, according to the company, and also weaves in McLaren’s racing and design heritage.

The interior is ebony and the signature McLaren Papaya spark. (MCLAREN)

Bespoke paints used include Muriwai White on the shutters and doors within the Muriwai House motif — and Vegas Nights, a new MSO deep ebony infused with subtle flecks of cyan, magenta and green, and developed exclusively for this commission.

Adding a personal touch, McLaren Formula One Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri contributed their own hand-applied details to the design, including the addition of the team’s 10th Constructors’ World Championship star on the rear bumper, alongside signature lines and individual sketches.

The hand-painted livery is depicted in bespoke new colours exclusive to the commission. (MCLAREN)

“Project Viva captures what McLaren Special Operations is all about, pushing beyond convention to create something truly personal. MSO exists to turn ideas into something unique and meaningful,” said Jonathan Simms, director of MSO.

The McLaren 750S Project Viva was on display at the McLaren Experience Centre at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel from November 13–20, ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.