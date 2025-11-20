GWM Tank 500 HEV gets the blacked-out treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GWM has updated its flagship Tank 500 HEV with enhanced exterior styling. The seven-seater SUV now features a gloss-black mesh radiator grille, a full set of black 18″ alloy wheels, black side mirror caps and dark-chrome roof rails.

The interior has also been treated to a mild refresh with the addition of subtle dark-metal trim finishers.

In case you need a refresh, the Tank 500 HEV comes fitted with an impressive array of standard features, including a 14.6″ touchscreen infotainment system. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it offers access to key vehicle features such as entertainment, climate control and drive mode selection settings.

Other standout niceties take the form of a digital instrument cluster, customisable ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Infinity sound system, a heads-up display, a 360º view camera and a wireless charging pad. GWM has also spliced in numerous active driver aids: auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear collision warning, lane keep assist and automatic intelligent parking are fitted as standard.

The Nappa leather-accented seats are heated and ventilated for the driver and front passenger with an eight-point massage feature. Both seats can be electronically adjusted to the ideal driving position for long journeys, with three memory settings for the driver and passenger.

Second-row passengers enjoy similar comforts with reclining seat backs/two-way adjustable headrests, plus separate climate control, seat cooling and charging points. Second-row legroom can be increased by sliding the seats backwards if there are no third-row passengers.

Third-row seats can be folded or raised electronically and have their own roof-mounted air conditioning vents. Boot space measures in at 795l with the third row of seats folded and 1,459l with both back rows of seats folded flat.

As before, the Tank 500 HEV is powered by a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by GWM’s independently designed dedicated hybrid technology system, offering a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.5l/100km. Total output measures in at 255kW and 648Nm of torque, enough to haul the hefty 2,605kg SUV from 0-100km/h in a claimed 8.3 seconds.

With a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes, the vehicle features a nine-speed automatic gearbox and offers 11 all-terrain driving modes, including options for sport, snow, sand, rock and expert driving conditions.

Off-roading credentials are further heightened by an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, a low-range transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials.

The new Tank 500 HEV is now available at dealerships and retails for R1,228,950. This includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/75,000km service plan and eight-year/150,000km battery pack warranty.