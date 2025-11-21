Porsche Cayenne Electric officially launched

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Porsche Cayenne Electric makes its public debut with new styling and performance ethos.

German sports car specialist Porsche has finally unveiled the all-new and all-electric Porsche Cayenne. The supreme SUV of the Porsche range enters a bold new era of blending electrified-only powertrains with its time-defined DNA of sporting performance and luxury.

The 4,985mm length means the battery electric Cayenne is 55mm longer than its combustion engine cousins. They are still produced and sold alongside the debutante. It’s also 1,980mm wide and 1,674mm high.

Two models are on offer at launch: the entry-level Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric — both with all-wheel drive. The base model has 300kW in normal operation, but an overboost function outputs 325kW and 835Nm with launch control activated and is good for acceleration from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h.

The silhouette is classic Cayenne despite new front and rear design languages. (PORSCHE)

The Cayenne Turbo Electric is the most powerful Porsche yet, wielding 630kW under normal driving conditions. Up to 630kW is available by means of the Push-to-Pass function that injects an additional 130kW for 10 seconds when overtaking. A total 850kW and 1,500Nm is unleashed with the launch control activated, allowing the SUV to rocket from standstill to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds. The top speed in this model is 260km/h.

The Cayenne Electric has up to 600kW of recuperative power, with 97% of all braking operations ably handled purely by the electric motors. The Cayenne Turbo can be optioned with the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) and driving assistance technologies include standard fitment adaptive air suspension with Porsche active suspension management (PASM) and rear-axle steering.

The Turbo gains the Porsche torque vectoring plus (PTV Plus) limited-slip rear differential and Porsche active ride, the suspension system that debuted in the Panamera sports sedans that completely compensates for body movements, ensuring stability, dynamics and comfort.

Aeroblades pop out at the rear to optimise the Turbo model's airflow for increased driving range and dynamic prowess at speed. (PORSCHE)

The newly developed 113kWh high-voltage battery returns a combined WLTP range of up to 642km for the Cayenne Electric and up to 623 km for the Turbo. The 800V system allows DC charging capacity of up to 390kW-400kW, enabling charging from 10%-80% in less than 16 minutes. The Cayenne Electric also debuts the optional inductive charging, an 11kW wireless charging floor plate the user parks above with automatic start.

It’s new beginnings, but what of that polarising new design language?

Porsche says the range’s signature proportions are retained, but it’s unmistakably Cayenne. Features include slim Matrix LED headlights, a rear light strip with distinctive 3D elements, illuminated Porsche lettering, side skirts painted in Volcanic Grey Metallic and high-gloss black on the Cayenne Turbo and the first-time fitment of frameless doors.

An off-road package is also available that has a front section with modified geometry for navigating rough terrain, while the new Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system adapts the car’s aerodynamic properties to driving situations and speeds. Movable aero bits include cooling air flaps in the nose, roof spoiler and aeroblades at the rear of the Turbo model to improve driving range and higher speeds, an almost completely enclosed underbody, special aero wheels and a rear diffuser.

The new Cayenne Electric has an increased wheelbase of 3,023mm for more rear passenger legroom. The rear seats are electrically adjustable as standard, the flexible adjustment improves comfort or cargo carrying. Boot capacity is 781l with seats up and 1,588l folded, with a frunk (front luggage compartment) adding another 90l functional space.

The electric Cayenne can also tow up to 3.5 tonnes, while the new Flow Display curved 14.25″ OLED panel and fully digital instrument jazz up the interior. Selectable mood programs alter the seating position, lighting mood, air conditioning and sound profile.

The cabin of the Cayenne Electric exudes digital luxury with variable light modes. (PORSCHE)

A sliding panoramic roof with variable light control and an electrically switchable liquid crystal foil is fitted, and customers can order a watch from Porsche’s own Swiss watch manufacturer that is tailored to their vehicle. A new panel heating system warms the seats, door panels and armrests, with the latter item now enabling the driver to operate the digital and analogue elements.

Customers can choose from 13 standard colours, nine wheel designs from 20″ to 22″, 12 interior combinations, and up to five interior packages and up to five accent packages. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur extends the exterior colour range with paint to sample and the Sonderwunsch programme allows even more individualisation.

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric will not be sold in SA.