Chinese Geely returns to SA with pair of new energy crossovers

The Geely E5 EV offers a driving range of up to 430km in Aspire specification.

Chinese marque Geely officially returned to the SA market this past week. The brand that first entered the market in 2007 with an entry-level sedan and the cute Geely LC hatchback but exited two years later, has launched a pair of new energy crossover SUVs each available in two trims.

Geely also owns Volvo after purchasing the Swedish brand from Ford in 2010. The companies operate as separate entities.

Built on the carmaker’s GEA architecture, the E5 EV and E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV) launched in SA offer modern powertrains, high specifications and competitive pricing.

The E5 is powered by a 160kW electric motor on the front axle and a 60.22kWh short-blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack. In the entry-level Aspire trim, it delivers 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a claimed range of up to 430km, while the more feature-rich (and slightly heavier) Apex version posts 7.1 seconds and 410km.

The E5 EM-i PHEV has an electric range of up to 83km. (Geely)

Both support 100kW DC fast charging, which Geely says allows a 30% to 80% top-up in about 20 minutes. An AC home charger is included to help sweeten the ownership deal.

Rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels, the E5 Aspire features a 15.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, voice control, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, a multi-function steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery, a surround-view monitor, rear park distance control, retractable side mirrors and four USB ports.

Both the E5 EV and EM-i PHEV feature heavily digitalised cabins. (Geely)

The Apex adds 19-inch alloys, a 1,000W 16-speaker Flyme sound system, a panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, head-up display, heated front seats with massage, a powered tailgate and intelligent high-beam control.

For buyers who prefer a hybrid, the E5 EM-i pairs a 73kW/125Nm 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 160kW/262Nm electric motor and 18.4kWh battery offering up to 83km of electric-only range. The E5 EM-i Aspire accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed eight seconds and the Apex in 8.1 seconds. DC fast charging is supported, with a 30% to 80% charge also taking about 20 minutes. Claimed consumption is 6.2l/100km (WLTP), and total range is up to 943km. A 7kW home wallbox charger is also supplied as standard.

Apex models feature a panoramic glass sunroof and a 16-speaker Flyme sound system. (Geely)

Specification largely mirrors the pure-electric model, with the E5 EM-i Aspire also offering a 15.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital cluster, voice control, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, artificial leather, a reverse camera, rear park distance control, lane-keeping assist and four USB ports.

It rides on 18-inch alloys, while the Apex gains 19-inch wheels plus extras including a panoramic sunroof with a powered shade blind, a 16-speaker Flyme audio system, a 360º camera, front park distance control, heated and ventilated powered front seats with massage function, 256-colour ambient lighting, inductive charging, a powered tailgate and additional driver-assistance features.

Pricing:

E5 Aspire: R699,999

E5 Apex: R759,999

E5 EM-i Aspire: R599,999

E5 EM-i Apex: R679,999

Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty. The E5 EM-i PHEVs come with a five-year/75,000km service plan, while the E5 EVs include a six-year/120,000km plan.