Ford details Ranger and Everest upgrades ahead of 2026 market launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In line with the earlier engine upgrades, including the retirement of the 2l biturbo diesel and the addition of a new petrol motor for the Ranger, Ford South Africa has detailed the changes further.

The company said it would roll out the updated Ranger lineup during the first half of 2026. A 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol motor, producing 222kW and 452Nm, will be offered in the Ranger for the first time.

Ford will also expand the use of its 3l V6 turbodiesel engine to additional models, while the 2l single-turbo diesel has been upgraded with a timing chain for improved durability. The company’s 10-speed automatic transmission becomes standard on all automatic variants.

An all-new Ranger Sport grade is being introduced between the XLT and Wildtrak trims. It will be offered in Super Cab and Double Cab form with either the 2.3l EcoBoost (4x2) or the 3l V6 turbodiesel (4x4), both paired with the 10-speed automatic.

In Wildtrak guise, the 4x2 Double Cab will adopt the 2.3l EcoBoost, while the 4x4 retains the meaty 184kW/600Nm V6 turbodiesel. Ford has also shifted the V6 diesel into the Super Cab Wildtrak 4x4 and the Ranger Tremor Double Cab 4x4, replacing the 2l biturbo engine, which is being put out to pasture.

The Wildtrak X will no longer be offered as a standalone model but will become an option package on the Wildtrak Double Cab 4x4. The XLT line-up, aimed at cost-conscious fleet and private buyers, continues in Super Cab and Double Cab configurations.

All XLT models move to the updated 125kW/405Nm 2l turbodiesel engine, exclusively paired with the 10-speed automatic, with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

A 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol motor, producing 222kW and 452Nm, will be offered in the Ranger for the first time. (Ford)

Variants equipped with the 3l V6 use Ford’s Electronic Switch-On-The-Fly permanent four-wheel-drive system, while the 2l turbodiesel 4x4 retains selectable part-time four-wheel drive.

The XL becomes the entry point to the range as the Base models fall away. The rugged workhorse adopts the same 2l turbodiesel/10-speed automatic combination as the XLT, with single-cab buyers able to opt for 4x2 or 4x4 (the latter also available with a six-speed manual). The XL super cab will be automatic only in 4x2 or 4x4, while the double cab offers manual and automatic transmissions in either drivetrain layout.

The Platinum grade continues to serve as the luxury flagship and retains the 3l V6 turbodiesel. Ford said the 2026 line-up would also include selected specification updates across the range.

The Raptor will continue unchanged with its 292kW/583Nm 3l twin-turbocharged petrol V6 and race-bred off-road suspension package.

Ford Everest models also get updated engine while a new Active trim enters the catalogue. Picture: (FORD SA)

Ford Everest

The updated Everest line-up brings revised engine options, a new mid-tier grade and specification tweaks across the popular seven-seater SUV range.

The most notable change is the introduction of the Everest Active, which replaces the XLT. It uses Ford’s updated 2l four-cylinder single-turbo diesel engine, fitted with a timing chain, and produces 125kW and 405Nm. The model will be offered in 4x2 and part-time 4x4 configurations, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Further up the range, Ford has reshuffled powertrains for the Sport derivatives. The 4x2 Sport switches to the new 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, delivering 222kW and 452Nm, and the 4x4 Sport adopts the 3l V6 turbodiesel (184kW/600Nm) with permanent four-wheel drive.

The flagship Wildtrak and Platinum grades continue unaltered, retaining the V6 diesel and permanent 4x4 system.

Alongside the powertrain updates, Ford said the full Everest range would receive specification adjustments, with detailed feature lists and pricing to be announced closer to launch.

The revised 2026 Everest line-up:

2L Diesel Active 10AT 4x2

2L Diesel Active 10AT 4x4

2.3L EcoBoost Sport 10AT 4x2

3L V6 Diesel Sport 10AT 4x4

3L V6 Diesel Wildtrak 10AT 4x4

3L V6 Diesel Platinum 10AT 4x4

Ford plans to release full specifications and pricing closer to the 2026 launch.