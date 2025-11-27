BMW bids farewell to Z4 with Final Edition

BMW is pulling the plug on the Z4, with production of the roadster set to end in March, bringing a 24-year model run to a close. To mark the occasion, the Munich-based carmaker is offering a limited-edition Z4 Final Edition package, available to order from late January.
Opting for the package adds a stealthy Frozen Matt Black paint finish, though BMW said customers can choose other colours at no extra cost. It also includes an M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim package and an M Sport brake setup with high-gloss red callipers.
Inside, red contrast stitching has been added to the instrument panel, centre console, door trims and M Sport seats. The same detailing appears on the M Alcantara sports steering wheel, while “Final Edition” door-sill plates complete the cabin upgrades.
BMW Z-roadster timeline.
- The BMW Z car timeline kicked off with the Z1, which was sold in small batches between 1989 and 1991.
- The follow-up and mass-market Z3 arrived in 1995 and was sold until 2002.
- In 1999, BMW introduced the Z8 powered by the E39 M5’s V8 engine as homage to the 1950 507.
- The first-generation Z4 debuted in 2002, the second-generation in 2009 and third and last iteration arrived in 2018.
The €4,200 (R83,446) Z4 Final Edition package is available on the 145kW sDrive20i, 190kW sDrive30i and 250kW M40i models. Local availability is yet to be confirmed.