BMW bids farewell to Z4 with Final Edition

BMW is pulling the plug on the Z4, with production of the roadster set to end in March, bringing a 24-year model run to a close. To mark the occasion, the Munich-based carmaker is offering a limited-edition Z4 Final Edition package, available to order from late January.

Opting for the package adds a stealthy Frozen Matt Black paint finish, though BMW said customers can choose other colours at no extra cost. It also includes an M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim package and an M Sport brake setup with high-gloss red callipers.

Red contrast stitching adorns the M Alcantara sports steering wheel. (BMW)

Inside, red contrast stitching has been added to the instrument panel, centre console, door trims and M Sport seats. The same detailing appears on the M Alcantara sports steering wheel, while “Final Edition” door-sill plates complete the cabin upgrades.

BMW Z-roadster timeline.

The BMW Z car timeline kicked off with the Z1, which was sold in small batches between 1989 and 1991.

The follow-up and mass-market Z3 arrived in 1995 and was sold until 2002.

In 1999, BMW introduced the Z8 powered by the E39 M5’s V8 engine as homage to the 1950 507.

The first-generation Z4 debuted in 2002, the second-generation in 2009 and third and last iteration arrived in 2018.

The €4,200 (R83,446) Z4 Final Edition package is available on the 145kW sDrive20i, 190kW sDrive30i and 250kW M40i models. Local availability is yet to be confirmed.