Dakar ready Defender D7X-R unveiled

The Dakar D7X-R is wrapped in distinctive 'Geopalette' livery apparently inspired by desert tones and accented with aqua detailing.

Land Rover has finally taken the wraps off the Dakar D7X-R, the company’s official Dakar rally fighter based on the current-generation Land Rover Defender. It will enter the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Three crews will contest the gruelling event, which covers roughly 5,000km of timed stages and more than 80 hours of driving over two weeks. The driver line-up includes Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel with navigator Mika Metge, Rokas Baciuška with Oriol Vidal, and Sara Price with Sean Berriman.

The team will be led by newly appointed principal Ian James, supported by a full complement of engineers and mechanics.

The rally car retains the D7x body structure, transmission and driveline of the road-going Defender Octa. (Supplied)

Built to stock category rules

Each Dakar D7X-R starts life on the assembly line at Defender’s Nitra plant in Slovakia. Under new FIA stock category regulations for 2026, the bodyshell, powertrain layout and key mechanical components must remain largely unchanged from the production vehicle.

As a result, the rally car retains the D7x body structure, transmission and driveline of the road-going Defender Octa. It is also powered by the production model’s BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbo V8, which cannot be modified and will run on FIA-approved sustainable fuel.

For 2026 the Dakar D7X-R is wrapped in distinctive “Geopalette” livery inspired by desert tones and accented with aqua detailing.

The D7X-R shares its bodyshell with the Defender 110 but gains an enormous 550l fuel tank. (Defender)

Rally raid upgrades

While constrained by stock category rules, Defender Rally has added several competition-specific enhancements.

The D7X-R shares its bodyshell with the Defender 110 but gains an enormous 550l fuel tank (460l more capacity than a standard Octa) mounted at the rear to cope with long stages, many of which exceed 800km. A full competition roll cage is also fitted.

To improve off-road capability, the race car rides on 35-inch tyres, with a 60mm wider track and raised suspension for increased ground clearance. Modified bodywork improves approach and departure angles while retaining the Octa’s signature design cues. Additional under-floor protection, extended wheel arches and reworked door panels further prepare the car for harsh desert impacts.

The suspension system retains the production Octa’s basic layout but incorporates motorsport-focused components, including coil-over front dampers and twin rear dampers developed with Bilstein. The setup has been tuned to manage extreme terrain and the weight of the enlarged long-range fuel tank.

The V8 engine remains mechanically stock, though FIA-mandated air-intake restrictors will limit output. Cooling has been upgraded extensively, with a larger single radiator replacing the production vehicle’s triple-radiator setup, bonnet revisions and added filtration to reduce sand ingress. Roof-mounted light pods and air intakes complete the exterior modifications.

A lower final-drive ratio improves low-speed torque delivery, while a bespoke rally brake package, with vented discs and multi-piston callipers, handles the demands of high-temperature competition use.

Electronics are centred on a single motorsport control unit with dedicated Defender Rally calibrations. A newly developed “Flight Mode” modifies torque delivery when the car becomes airborne to protect the driveline on landing.

The cockpit is awash with the latest race tech. (Defender)

Purpose-built interior

Inside, the D7X-R swaps luxury for race-bred functionality. FIA-regulation navigation equipment, a head-up display for speed and heading and a configurable motorsport dash are installed. Six-buckle FIA seats are tailored to fit each driver and navigator.

The cabin also houses three spare wheels, tools, compressed air, essential spares and 8l of water. Integrated hydraulic jacks allow for rapid tyre changes during stages.

Ready to take on Dakar

The Defender Rally team said the Dakar D7X-R had completed more than 6,000km of off-road testing in prototype form. Its first competitive outing will be the 2026 Dakar Rally, which begins on January 3 in Saudi Arabia.