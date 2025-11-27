Dust-busting Nissan GT-R on sale in the Netherlands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nissan GT-R was a seminal supercar when it debuted in 2007 powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8l six-cylinder engine able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and run out of steam at 300km/h.

With this being the era of bundu-bashing supercars such as the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato, it was a surprise discovery to find an off-road Nissan GT-R on sale in the Netherlands.

The model shown here is not an official Nissan model, but an individual experimental piece. It’s a 2010 model that wouldn’t look out of place at the Dakar Rally or at the Kruger National Park.

It rides on a lifted suspension and is equipped with all-terrain Toyo tyres with extended wheel arches, a roof rack and a spare wheel, and a set of rally lights and a roof-rack-mounted light bar.

A lift-kit hikes this rarified Nissan GT-R for off-road sojourns. (WIM PINS)

Power is ramped up to 441kW, up 30kW from the 50th Anniversary Edition launched in South Africa in September 2019. The cabin of the two-owner car remains the standard fare, and the car has 54,237km on the clock. This looks like the ultimate Christmas gift for the discerning gearhead.

The dealer is asking for only €92,500 (R1,836,761). More info can be found on https://wimprins.nl/en/