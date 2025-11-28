New JMC Vigus bakkies arrive in SA with Ford engines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Following the announcement that Chinese commercial brand Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) will return to South Africa under Salvador Caetano South Africa, the company has revealed showrooms have started receiving the latest range of JMC Vigus bakkies. A network of 40 dealerships is planned by 2026.

Salvador Caetano Auto entered South Africa last year as the importer for the GAC range of passenger cars imported from China. Earlier this year it announced it had taken over as official SA distributor of JMC, a brand that had been in South Africa since 2007 with a range of light commercial vehicles and the Landwind SUV, but had quit the country.

The 2025 Vigus range launches with two turbodiesel engine options. Single cab models use a Ford-sourced 2.4l four-cylinder Puma turbodiesel producing 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. JMC says the setup is aimed at agricultural, construction and other load-heavy applications where low-down torque is essential.

Single and double cab versions offer payloads close to one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg. (jmc)

Double-cab derivatives — available as 4x2 or 4x4 — are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder Puma turbodiesel rated at 104kW and 350Nm. These models use an eight-speed automatic transmission and are positioned for everyday commuting, fleet use and leisure buyers.

Built on a high-strength chassis, the Vigus features double wishbone coil spring suspension up front and heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear. JMC says the 4x4 double cab offers strong off-road performance thanks to a standard low-range transfer case and rear differential lock. Single and double-cab versions both offer payloads close to one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg.

Inside, the Vigus offers a practical, straightforward cabin with features such as a 9.7″ touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), a reverse camera, rear parking sensors and updated interior materials, depending on the model.

The range is sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty. Double-cab buyers receive a three-year/50,000km service plan, while service plans are optional on single-cab models. All derivatives are backed by five-year roadside assistance and parts support through Salvador Caetano’s distribution network.

The bold new JMC Grand Avenue lifestyle bakkie will arrive in South Africa in 2026. Picture: (, JMC SA)

Official pricing is yet to be announced but Salvador Caetano South Africa MD Leslie Ramsoomar previously stated that “with more than 3,000 single-cab bakkies sold monthly across South Africa in the sub-R350,000 price bracket, the demand for tough, reliable and affordable pickups remains a cornerstone of the local automotive market”.

After the Vigus launch, the JMC range will be expanded with Vigus double cab arriving in early 2026, the Grand Avenue leisure bakkie and the Carrying Plus, a range of commercial trucks tailored for logistics, agriculture and industrial sectors.