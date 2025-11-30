BYD’s Sealion 5 set for December 4 launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sealion 5 is a compact SUV combining a petrol engine with an electric motor.

Sales of the new Sealion 5 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will start on December 4, Chinese brand BYD South Africa has announced.

The Sealion 5 is a compact SUV positioned below the Sealion 6 and Sealion 7 ranges. The new member is designed for urban families. Expect a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, a fully digital instrument cluster and a rotatable infotainment touchscreen as part of its standard features.

It is powered by a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine and electric motor with combined outputs of up to 145kW and 300Nm sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The announcement follows the recent visit to Johannesburg by Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice-president, who reinforced the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa.

She said BYD plans to install between 200 and 300 high-speed public charging stations across SA in 2026. Li said those will include ultrafast 1MW chargers, which can juice up a car from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Prices are to be confirmed, but the Sealion 5 is expected to undercut the larger Sealion 6 line-up, which starts at R639,900.

BYD is a global giant that sold more than 4-million cars in 2024. Its products have been in SA since about 2010, initially supplying electric buses to the City of Cape Town in particular.

The passenger car division officially launched in this market in 2023 with the Atto 3. The line-up has grown to include the BYD Seal, Dolphin, Dolphin Surf, Shark 6 double-cab bakkie, Sealion 6, Sealion 7 and now the Sealion 5.

“We know many South African drivers are caught between wanting to move on from traditional ICE vehicles but find luxury hybrids to be out of reach. The Sealion 5 is our answer,” said Mark Handley, commercial director at BYD Auto South Africa.

The full specifications and pricing for the Sealion 5 will be disclosed at the launch.