Ferrari reveals SC40 as bespoke tribute to iconic F40 supercar

The new Ferrari SC40 is a one-off inspired by the legendary F40.

Ferrari has unveiled the SC40 as the latest one-off from the special projects programme of the Italian marque. It is said to be inspired by the Ferrari F40, the first supercar in the world to break the 200mph (321km/h) barrier in the eighties.

The special commission for a client with a long, low nose and short rear overhangs is based on the newer 296 GTB and powered by a V6 turbo-hybrid engine. The high-level fixed rear wing that extends vertically from the engine cover is recognisable from the F40, with “SC40″ script engraved on the side of the rear wing, another F40 signature.

Further nods to the Porsche 959’s arch rival include smoked Lexan louvres and an open-mesh rear fascia that ventilate the engine, and prominent triangular carbon-fibre accents and large intercooler air intakes. Bianco SC40 is the name of the bespoke coat of paint.

Inside, the SC40 gets lightweight carbon-Kevlar, as used in the F40, as footwells, behind the seats and on the steering wheel and dash inserts. Tactile charcoal Alcantara trim and red Jacquard fabric add a luxu-sport vibe.

The styling buck used to shape the SC40’s unique bodywork goes on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from October 18, offering a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the special projects programme.

1987 Ferrari F40

The F40 was the predecessor of the 288 GTO, built to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary and to torment the 1986 Porsche 959. Production was between 1987 and 1996. It was a lightweight supercar projectile crafted using composite materials such as carbon fibre and Kevlar.

The interior was pared back and lacking in amenities such as carpeting, normal door handles and sound insulation. Famous Ferrari F40 owners have included opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, F1 drivers Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, and Diego Maradona.

The F40 is also famous for being the last Ferrari to get the stamp of approval from Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.