Motoring

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for December

Increases are due to higher international fuel prices

Author Image

Motor News Reporter

Following across-the board decreases last month, motorists are being hit with hikes to the prices of all petrol and diesel grades in December. (FREDDY MAVUNDA)

South Africans are set to pay more for their holiday travels with the latest fuel price adjustment announced today.

Following across-the-board decreases last month, motorists are being hit with hikes to the prices of all petrol and diesel grades in December.

From midnight on Tuesday the retail price of both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by 29c/l, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel be hiked 65c and 0.005% sulphur diesel will cost 82c more. Illuminating paraffin goes up by 74c.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources attributed the increases to higher international fuel prices during the period under review, and the hikes were tempered by the rand slightly appreciating against the dollar.

The price adjustments include a 3.6c/l increase in the annual margin adjustment on petrol and 5.5c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin.

From December 3 the following prices apply:

INLAND

93 unleaded — R21.26

95 unleaded — R21.41

Diesel 0.05% — R19.79

Diesel 0.005% — R20.02

COAST

93 unleaded — R20.47

95 unleaded — R20.58

Diesel 0.05% — R18.96

Diesel 0.005% — R19.26

Editor’s Choice

1

Foreign nationals fill SA’s skill gaps in education and health

2

WHO backs GLP-1 drugs for long-term obesity treatment

3

DAVID LEWIS: Ramaphosa’s tactics expose Trump’s vulnerabilities on world stage

4

Overhaul of monetary architecture could unlock R5-trillion, says NPC report

5

TOM EATON: The cowardice behind South Africans’ embrace of Trump’s falsehoods

Related Articles