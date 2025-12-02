Petrol and diesel prices hiked for December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Following across-the board decreases last month, motorists are being hit with hikes to the prices of all petrol and diesel grades in December.

From midnight on Tuesday the retail price of both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by 29c/l, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel be hiked 65c and 0.005% sulphur diesel will cost 82c more. Illuminating paraffin goes up by 74c.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources attributed the increases to higher international fuel prices during the period under review, and the hikes were tempered by the rand slightly appreciating against the dollar.

The price adjustments include a 3.6c/l increase in the annual margin adjustment on petrol and 5.5c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin.

From December 3 the following prices apply:

INLAND

93 unleaded — R21.26

95 unleaded — R21.41

Diesel 0.05% — R19.79

Diesel 0.005% — R20.02

COAST

93 unleaded — R20.47

95 unleaded — R20.58

Diesel 0.05% — R18.96

Diesel 0.005% — R19.26