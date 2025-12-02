WATCH | A strap-free helmet with Iron Man vibes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French brand Roof has introduced a helmet that does away with the time-honoured chin strap. Instead, it’s secured by a novel rear-opening system that looks distinctly Iron Man-inspired.

Launched at the recent Eicma motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, the prototype full face helmet has an occipital opening system with no chinstrap buckle, says Roof. This means it doesn’t require a rider to take off their gloves and glasses to put it on or take it off. Using a complex hinge mechanism, the rear end of the helmet opens backward and rises outward, creating space for your head to move in and out.

Roof says the Djagger also facilitates quick emergency responses after a fall without any pressure to the neck of the user.

Though the idea is novel, it raises questions about the durability of the hinge mechanism, posing the claustrophobic prospect of a malfunction trapping a rider inside the helmet.

Roof has not provided technical details, nor an expected release date or price. For now the Djagger is a prototype.