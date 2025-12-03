Lexus LX 700h Urban debuts in SA as a family-focused hybrid flagship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Lexus LX range in South Africa now gets a new and hybrid Urban grade.

Lexus South Africa has introduced a new seven-seat Lexus LX 700h Urban grade. At the same time, the LX 700h VIP model has been discontinued.

Priced at R2,746,300, the LX 700h Urban is a new hybrid flagship prioritising everyday luxury with some mountaineering prowess. Whereas the more offroad-focused Overtrail version, which costs R2,757,700, is armed with centre, front and rear locking differentials, the new Urban makes do with a centre locking mechanism.

The Urban is perched on 22-inch alloy wheels with 265/50 R22 tyres compared to the Overtrail’s knobby and thick-walled 18-inch Toyo tyres. Further distinction between the top-tier grades are the chrome and stainless finishes on the Urban versus the Overtrail’s blacked-out elements.

The Urban is also offered in a curated palette of exterior colours including standard white quartz, Sonic titanium, Manganese luster, Terrane khaki and Graphite black.

The LX 700h Urban is powered by a hybrid powertrain combining a 3.5l petrol V6 engine with an electric motor, with a total system output of 341kW and 790Nm, and paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission permanently driving all the wheels. The drivetrain is standard across the three-model petrol range while a 3.3l V6 diesel producing 220kW and 700Nm is an option in the F Sport and Overtrail trims exclusively.

The new Urban grade gets 22-inch wheels and a centre diff-lock for effortless off-road driving. Picture: (LEXUS SA)

The new LX 700h Urban upholds the braked towing capacity of 3,500kg and an unbraked capacity of 750kg, including the range-wide 700mm wading depth. It’s sold as standard with a seven-year/100,000km factory warranty and eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.

Service intervals are set at 10,000km with a standard seven-year/100,000km maintanance plan included in the price.