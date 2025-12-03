Mercedes-Benz confirms return of G-Class Cabriolet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes‑Benz is set to return the G‑Class Cabriolet to the catalogue. The company first offered the convertible in 1990, a decade after the initial release of the iconic off-roader in 1979.

Prototypes of the new model have been testing on the roads of Austria, the spiritual home of the G-Class, where it’s built by Magna Steyr on behalf of the German brand. At a later date, the G‑Class Cabriolet will also make its way to Sweden for winter testing in icy conditions.

The 1999 G500 Cabriolet is now a certified collectable, while the Final Edition arrived in 2013. Company subsidiary Mercedes-Maybach also created an even rarer, 99-unit G650 Landaulet in 2017.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet also served as official Vatican City transport for Pope John Paul II in 1980, while an electric G580 was presented to Pope Francis in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa says the decision to market the new G-Class Cabriolet will be made only when the car is launched. With open-top versions of the G-Class always being among the priciest and most coveted by clients with deep pockets, expect a similar outlook for the new vehicle coming in 2026.