Porsche revives iconic fabrics for classic car restoration

Porsche has announced the reissuing of its iconic fabric patterns such as Pasha, tartan and Pepita, meaning that the interiors of many historic and more recent sports cars from the 356 to the 911 can be restored to their original condition.

The fabrics, including Pepita, Pasha and tartans, are available to order from Porsche centres or via the Porsche Online Shop in 1.5m by 2m sizes.

“By reissuing these fabrics, we are closing a gap, because most customers want to restore their historic or more recent classic cars to their original condition as closely as possible,” says Ulrike Lutz, director classic at Porsche.

“It was particularly important to us in this project that we maintain our quality promise with the fabrics. Unfortunately, there are many imitations on the market that are either not at all suitable as seat fabric or lose their appearance after a short time.”

The new edition offers original quality with a technical certificate reserved for classic Porsche vehicles.

Pasha

The Pasha pattern that pays tribute to the world of motorsport was first presented in a 928 in 1977. It was also offered in the 911, 924 and 944 ranges until the mid-1980s, becoming one of Porsche’s most defining interior designs.

The name “Pasha” was intended to evoke images of Ottoman sultans reclining on comfortable silk and velvet cushions. Cleverly arranged rectangles of different sizes created a sense of movement in the pattern. The company revived with the new and UK-only 911 Spirit 70 early in the year.

Pepita remains one of the most celebrated of Porsche fabrics. (PORSCHE AG)

Pepita

From 1963 onwards, Pepita, which consists of checks that are connected to each other by diagonal strips, was available as an option for the seats of the Porsche 356, and two years later it was also available for the 911 F model. Designer Christian Dior also popularised the pattern when he presented his 1974 woman’s collection in Pepita.

Pepita appeared in limited special models, including 911 Carrera S 50th anniversary edition, the one-off Sally Special and for the one millionth 911 in 2017.

The tartan upholstery is an institution of style in Porsche cars and available in various colour combinations. Picture: (PORSCHE AG)

Tartans

In 1974, Porsche also debuted three tartans exclusively in the equipment list of the 911 Turbo, extended to the 911 range in 1976. Tartans are characterised by their check pattern, which is created during the weaving process by using different coloured threads and inspired by waving chequered flags.

As a side note, Porsche says experts recently found an untouched 911 seat upholstered in green tartan from 1975, which never found its way into a Porsche.