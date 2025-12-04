Toyota launches 19th global Dream Car Art Contest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The annual contest invites children across the world to envision the future of mobility through art.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has launched the 19th installation o f the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. The annual contest that began in 2004 invites children across the world to envision the future of mobility through art, with more than 10-million entries globally.

This year’s theme, “Your Dream Car”, encourages children aged 15 and under to imagine a world where cars do more than transport. Whether it’s a vehicle that cleans the oceans or one that brings communities together, the contest is a canvas for hope, creativity and bold ideas.

Reflecting on the annual contest, Tasneem Lorgat, GM of marketing communications at TSAM said, “By engaging with these young minds, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of mobility. It’s a beautiful reflection of our mission to produce happiness for all.”

The top nine winning artworks from the national contest will advance to the world contest in Japan. For entry forms and terms and conditions interested parties can visit https://www.toyota.co.za/dreamcar

National Contest Information: