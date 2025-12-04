Trump proposes slashing fuel economy rules in boost for ICE vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By David Shepardson

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed slashing fuel economy standards that former President Joe Biden had finalised last year, in a push to make it easier for carmakers to sell internal combustion engined (ICE) cars.

Trump’s action aims to undo one of Biden’s signature climate moves as he sought to incentivise more electric vehicle purchases. “People want the gasoline car,” Trump said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed significantly reducing the fuel economy requirements from model years 2022-2031, requiring 6.8l/100km on average by 2031, down from 4.7l/100km.

NHTSA is proposing to revise down the 2022 fuel economy standards and then proposing to hike them between 0.25% and 0.5% annually through 2031. In 2022, under Biden, NHTSA increased fuel efficiency by 8% annually for model years 2024-2025 and 10% for 2026.

Biden’s rules sought to prod carmakers to build a rising number of EVs to comply, but would not have forced an immediate end to ICE-powered vehicles.

NHTSA estimates the proposed rule would reduce average up-front vehicle costs by $930, but would increase fuel consumption by about 379-billion litres until end-2050 — and cost Americans up to another $185bn for fuel and increase carbon dioxide emissions by about 5%.

Reducing the rule for past years will make it much easier for carmakers to comply for a period still being reviewed by NHTSA. Carmakers would save $35bn until end-2031, including $8.7bn for GM and more than $5bn for Ford and Stellantis, according to a NHTSA document.

End to credit trading?

The proposal will also make drastic changes to the programme, including proposing to eliminate credit trading among carmakers in 2028, and will end some credits for fuel-saving features. NHTSA said the credit trading was a “windfall for EV-exclusive manufacturers that sell credits to other non-EV manufacturers”.

California governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is “proposing to gut fuel economy standards that will force Americans to spend billions more at the pump while poisoning the air in our communities”.

Transportation accounts for the single largest percentage of US greenhouse gas emissions.

NHTSA said the increase in vehicle emissions from its proposal in 2035 would be the equivalent of annual emissions from 7.7-million vehicles over the Biden proposal.

Earlier this year, Trump signed legislation that ended fuel economy penalties for carmakers, and NHTSA said they faced no fines dating back to the 2022 model year.

Ending credit trading could hurt carmakers like EV manufacturers Tesla and Rivian, which have sold credits to rivals making ICE-powered models.

Trump was joined at the White House by the CEOs of Stellantis and Ford to tout the proposal.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company would invest more in affordable vehicles. “Today is a victory for common sense and affordability.... We believe that people should be able to make a choice.”

Trump said the price of vehicles was declining, but new vehicle prices are up 0.8% year on year as of the latest data for September. In October, Kelley Blue Book said the average price of a new car in the US topped $50,000 for the first time, up 3.6% year on year.

GM CEO Mary Barra noted on Tuesday at an event that before Congress blocked California’s zero-emission vehicle rules in June, the car sector was facing requirements in some states that 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 must be EVs.

“We were going to have to start shutting down plants because we weren’t going to be able to build and sell those vehicles,” Barra said.

‘Benefit the oil industry’

The agency last year said the passenger car and truck rule would reduce petrol consumption by 242-billion litres and cut emissions by 659-million metric tonnes, reducing fuel costs with net benefits estimated at $35.2bn for drivers.

The 2022 rule was estimated to reduce fuel use by more than 757-million litres to end-2050.

Kathy Harris, director of clean vehicles at environmental nonprofit the Natural Resources Defense Council, said, “The Trump administration is sticking drivers with higher costs at the pump, all to benefit the oil industry.... Drivers will be paying hundreds of dollars more at the pump every year if these rules are put in place.”

Trump has taken a series of steps to make it easier to sell ICE-powered vehicles and disincentivise EV production, including rescinding EV tax credits and barring California from banning the sale of traditional ICE-powered vehicles after 2035.