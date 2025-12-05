Lexus SA’s seven-year warranty: a promise of luxury built to last

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At Lexus, design is about crafting vehicles that deliver confidence, comfort and a considered experience for every passenger.

From the first touch of a hand-stitched steering wheel to the whisper-quiet glide of a meticulously engineered engine, Lexus vehicles are designed not just to perform, but also to endure.

Lexus SA’s new seven-year warranty campaign brings that promise to life — it’s a bold affirmation of the Japanese brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and customer care.

The campaign reflects Lexus’s techniques and philosophies of takumi, shibumi, sashiko, negara and washi, each inspired by the Japanese beliefs rooted in precision engineering and considered design.

“Our seven-year warranty is a natural extension of that philosophy, giving customers peace of mind and reinforcing our belief in the enduring quality of every Lexus,” says Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of marketing communications at Lexus SA.

Developed from the insight that modern consumers seek more than luxury, the campaign addresses the growing demand for trust, transparency and reassurance in the vehicles they drive.

By highlighting the seven-year warranty, it communicates Lexus’s dedication to long-term product value and reliability, while staying true to the brand’s meticulous attention to detail and design philosophy.

An industry-leading manufacturer warranty

In a world where true luxury lies in attention to detail and peace of mind, Lexus SA always sets the bar. Its manufacturer warranty is an industry-leading offer that comes standard across its range of vehicles, including its sedans, crossovers and SUVs.

It provides cover for seven years or 105,000km (100,000km for GX and LX models), whichever occurs first, against manufacturing or material defects.

This cover can be extended to a maximum of 10 years or unlimited kilometres, ensuring peace of mind in the event of failure or malfunction. Terms and conditions apply.

The Lexus experience: always offering more

In true Lexus fashion, this warranty isn’t just a service agreement; it’s a symbol of trust. Every detail, from the hand-finished interiors to the advanced hybrid powertrains, reflects a pursuit of perfection that never stops.

For Lexus, exceptional care doesn’t end at the point of purchase; it begins there. Every Lexus owner becomes part of a community that values precision, comfort and service that anticipates rather than reacts.

The seven-year warranty is an evolution of that promise, enriching the ownership journey and reaffirming that Lexus always puts its customers first.

For more information, visit the brand’s website.

This article was sponsored by Lexus SA.