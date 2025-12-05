Suzuki Dzire budget sedan gains a smarter and more durable interior

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suzuki Auto South Africa has updated the cabin of its Dzire sedan with a new stain-resistant black cabin upholstery.

It replaces the previous beige trim with a finish that’s more fashionable and resilient, according to Suzuki.

Black interiors tend to wear better over time and maintain their appearance in demanding family or commuter environments, making the small sedan more practical for ride-hailing professionals, parents and everyday commuters, said the carmaker.

A new black upholstery replaces the earlier beige trim. Picture: (SUZUKI)

Pricing is unaffected and the Dzire’s specifications remain unchanged.

Launched in May 2025, Suzuki’s fourth-generation Dzire has seating for up to five adults and a roomy 378l boot.

Standard features on all models include digital air conditioning, USB ports, rear ventilation, parking sensors, hill hold control and electric windows. The GL+ variant adds cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a reversing camera.

All Dzire variants are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing outputs of 60kW and 112Nm — paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Suzuki claims the small sedan averages an economical consumption of 4.4l/100km and safety features in all derivatives includes six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and side-impact door beams. These features contributed to the Dzire achieving a five-star Global NCAP crash-test rating in India earlier this year.

Pricing:

Suzuki Dzire GA 5MT: R229,900

Suzuki Dzire GL+ 5MT: R252,900

Suzuki Dzire GL+ CVT: R272,900

Prices include a five-year/200,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan.