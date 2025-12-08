Lexus unveils electric LFA Concept as its next flagship supercar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The LFA Concept shares its basic underpinnings with the GR GT and GR GT3. Picture:

Lexus has disclosed the LFA Concept, a striking new electric halo car that showcases the brand’s vision for high-performance electrification.

Developed under the guidance of Toyota chair Akio Toyoda, the concept is said to draw inspiration from past icons such as the Toyota 2000GT and the original Lexus LFA.

The LFA Concept is part of a trio of next-generation performance vehicles, alongside Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR GT and GR GT3 projects.

All three models are built around the same engineering priorities: a low centre of gravity, lightweight construction with high rigidity and advanced aerodynamic efficiency. These principles underpin a car designed to deliver both “emotional engagement” and “precise driving dynamics” in an electric format.

Digitised cockpit features a yoke steering wheel. (Lexus)

Like its GR-badged siblings, the LFA Concept boasts the same all-aluminium spaceframe underpinnings, albeit adapted to carry a high-capacity battery pack. Lexus hasn’t dropped any hints about the car’s all-electric powertrain but many surmise it could see the debut of solid-state battery technology offering considerably higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion cells.

It also boasts a similarly low-slung driving position as well as a minimalist yet highly digitised cockpit, which is home to a yoke steering wheel and a panel of high-definition screens. Key controls are arranged around the driver for “blind-touch” usability.

Though similar in proportion to the GR GT, the LFA Concept is endowed with a slightly sleeker exterior — one that swaps race car aerodynamic efficiency for a bit more style and high-street sophistication. Measuring 4,690mm in length and 2,040mm in width, the Lexus has a footprint similar to that of the Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin DB12.

As with the GR GT and GR GT3, we’re likely to see a production-ready variant of the Lexus LFA Concept some time in 2027.