BWM’s has appointed Milan Nedeljković as the German carmaker’s new CEO with effect from May 14 2026.

Nedeljković has worked for the BWM Group since 1993 and is currently responsible for the production division.

The 56-year-old began his professional career at BMW as a trainee and has held senior leadership positions at Plant Oxford, as MD Plant Leipzig and Munich and as senior VP corporate quality. His contract as CEO will extend into 2031.

The current CEO, Oliver Zipse, will resign, by mutual agreement with the supervisory board, at the end of May 13 2026 — the day planned for the 2026 annual general meeting. Zipse has been with the company for 35 years.

“Oliver Zipse has made a significant contribution to the BMW Group and deserves our sincere gratitude. He has led BMW through global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and represents the Neue Klasse as the largest strategic project in the company’s history,” said Dr Nicolas Peter, chair of the supervisory board of BMW.

Nedeljković, the designated chair of the board of management, has been a member of the board of management of BMW AG since 2019 and is currently responsible for the production division.