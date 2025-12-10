Classic Defender V8 gets modern Octa treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Classic Defender V8 can now be ordered in Petra Copper. Picture:

Land Rover Classic has expanded its customisation options for the Classic Defender V8, allowing buyers to specify colour and trim combinations that mirror those of the new-generation Defender Octa performance flagship.

The programme applies to 90 and 110 station wagon models as well as the 90 soft top. Five new exterior colours have been added: Petra Copper, Faroe Green and Sargasso Blue — all exclusive to the Octa — along with Narvik Black and Patagonia White. They join the existing palette of Borasco Grey, Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey.

Each vehicle spends about 300 hours in the paint shop, covering preparation, colour-matching and finishing. All colours can be ordered in gloss or a satin finish designed to match the sheen of the Octa’s optional matte protective film.

Interior options have also been updated. For the first time, the Classic Defender V8 can be fitted with the same Ultrafabrics used in the Octa, available in Khaki Green, Light Cloud and Lunar, as well as Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather. Ebony leather is offered to mirror the Octa Black specification.

Customers can also tick the box on heated Recaro sport seats and work with Land Rover Classic designers to apply matching colours to the steering wheel, controls, dashboard and door trims.

New exterior elements developed specifically for the Classic Defender V8 include a gloss black radiator grille with increased cooling area and a chopped carbon-fibre bonnet script.

Customers can now spec their Classic Defender V8 with Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather. Picture: (JLR)

Each build starts with a donor vehicle from between 2012 and 2016. It is fully restored and upgraded with a 5.0l V8 engine with an output of 298kW, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with sport mode.

The vehicle receives a bespoke suspension setup with revised springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, a re-engineered steering system and uprated brakes featuring 335mm front and 300mm rear discs with four-piston callipers.

Further options include infotainment upgrades, a crystal lighting package and five wheel designs available in 11 finishes in 16″ and 18″ sizes. A range of accessories and personalisation choices is also offered.

Pricing for the Classic Defender V8 starts at £190,000 (R4.3m).