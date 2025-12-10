JMC launches Vigus as one of South Africa’s most affordable bakkies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Vigus is available in three variants including a 4x4.

JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation) has revealed aggressive pricing for its newly launched Vigus in South Africa, with the Chinese bakkie entering the market as one of the country’s most affordable one-tonner ranges.

Competing against rivals such as the Mahindra Bolero and GWM Steed 5, the JMC Vigus single cab 4x2 is introduced at R299,900, while the double cab — a rival to the JAC T6, Mahindra Pik Up, Foton Tunland and GWM P-Series — is priced at R439,900 for the 4x2 model and R499,900 for the 4x4.

Salvador Caetano Auto entered South Africa last year as the importer for the GAC range of Chinese passenger cars and recently became the official South African distributor of JMC, a Chinese brand that had previously operated in South Africa.

JMC plans to roll out 40 dealerships nationwide by 2026.

The initial launch phase includes the introduction of the JMC Vigus single cab and double cab, now available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, alongside the Carrying Plus light truck with a 2.8l turbodiesel engine and three different body guises.

“The revitalisation of JMC in South Africa marks a new chapter for the brand. We are bringing renewed energy, strong product support, and a long-term commitment to the country,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, MD of Salvador Caetano South Africa.

The Vigus single cab is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with outputs of 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It is aimed at agricultural, construction and other load-heavy applications where low-down torque is essential.

Double-cab variants — available as 4x2 or 4x4 — are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel with 104kW and 350Nm. These models are mated to eight-speed automatic transmissions and are for commuting, fleet use and leisure buyers.

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Vigus rides on double wishbone coil spring suspension up front and heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear. The 4x4 double cab offers capable off-road performance thanks to a low-range transfer case and rear differential lock. Single- and double-cab versions both offer payloads close to one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg.

Inside, the Vigus offers a cabin with features such as a 9.7″ touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

JMC Vigus and Carrying Plus price list

JMC Vigus single cab 4x2 manual — R299,900

JMC Vigus double cab 4x2 auto — R439,900

JMC Vigus double cab 4x4 auto — R499,900

JMC Carrying Plus chassis cab — R344,885

JMC Carrying Plus dropside — R399,900

JMC Carrying Plus box van — R419,900

The Vigus range includes a five-year /100,000km warranty, and the Carrying Plus range is supported by a five-year/150,000km warranty. Service plans vary per model.