REVIEW: MINI Cooper JCW blends comfort with spirited performance

The Cooper JCW is the hot performer in the tot range and now with added refinements.

The MINI Cooper three-door John Cooper Works (JCW) hatchback may resemble its regular cousins in cuteness from afar, but just a few minutes throttling down a road will evidence a different animal.

The John Cooper name refers to the visionary founder of the Cooper Car Company who created high-performance Minis in the 1960s.

The test car benefits from the exterior, minimalist interior and technical refinements that arrived in 2024 with the latest MINI iteration.

Differentiators from the previous-generation MINI are aplenty inside the snug cabin. A new operating system beams information through the legendary round main display, but it’s now slimmer and floating with touch operation, and more colour options known as Experience Modes. These include Balance, Timeless, and Vivid and alter the driving sounds and the ambient lights that are also integrated into the textured dashboard.

The driver’s information binnacle is deleted. The car’s vitals, speed and other data are now viewed through a small head-up display glass that pops-out from the dashboard. You still sit low in the seat on chunky and leather-clad seats operating fewer and rehashed buttons.

The ignition switch now sits in the dash centre. You twist it like you would a conventional key while aircraft style switches toggle through drive modes. A voice-activated AI assistant can be used to make commands, and the multi-function steering is perfectly sized.

The cabin is still tiny but comprehensively updated with digital displays and new materials. (PHUTI MPYANE)

It is lovely place to be for front passengers but not so much for rear occupants. There’s virtually no legroom, meaning the Cooper hatch is still a singles buy with just as modest a boot. Amenities found in our car included electric windows, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and seat warmers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and USB C-ports.

The 2.0l petrol four-cylinder that beats in front sends 160kW and 380Nm to the front wheels and is mated exclusively with a seven-speed automatic transmission, a pity really since the manual adds an extra sheen of engagement.

To drive in Core and Green modes, the Cooper JCW engine is punchy, polished, frugal and largely muted. This is where a vivid sense of déjà vu of driving a BMW 1 Series appears, such is the chassis advancement and good damping, though a touch of stiffness which is pronounced on a less than perfect tarmac is experienced.

You can sit back and crank up the loud and crispy standard sound system while driving languidly for long distances, and the standard active cruise control that self-throttles and brakes in reply to a leading car when activated adds to this outlook. The car returned a fair 7.4l/100km in average fuel consumption on a 300km round trip

The true JCW spirit arrives when you select the Go-Kart mode. The performance-oriented setting sharpens the steering, drivetrain and chassis responses and the refined car now shoots forward with more intent, a harder ride and loud exhaust pops and bangs.

Impressively, torque steer is seemingly eliminated and the front wheels scramble for grip without registering in your forearms. The mainstream rubber fitted to our unit didn’t compromise handling in the bends one bit, with the car yielding obediently to fast cornering demands.

In JCW form, the three-door MINI hatch has rivals in the Toyota GR Yaris 1.6T GR-Four Rally auto, but the Japanese alternative is a specialised rally tool that costs R971K, a whopping R225K premium over the MINI.

The boot is snug enough for a single's luggage. (PHUTI MPYANE)

For JCW money you can also get larger and family-friendlier hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class and the BMW 1 Series cousin, but most are pricier and less powerful entry-level models with no hope of matching the JCW’s sports driving thrills.

The final verdict is that the MINI Cooper JCW is still every bit the nippy hybrid of stylish everyday motoring and enthusiastic driving. BMW’s achievements with the latest car are the now clearly defined parameters between sports and everyday driving textures, which drivers of different dispositions can readily tap into.

MINI JCW vs rivals

Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI R-Line Plus, 110kW/250Nm ― R688,100

MINI Cooper John Cooper Works, 170kW/380Nm - R745,574

BMW 118 M Sport, 115kW/230Nm ― R753,395

Audi A3 Sportback TFSI S line, 110kW/250Nm ― R808,200

Mercedes-Benz A200 AMG Line, 130kW/270Nm ― R813,124

Toyota GR Yaris 1.6T GR-Four Rally auto, 210kW/400Nm ― R971,300