South Africa’s Car of the Year marks 40 years with 30 semifinalists

The overall 2026 Car of the Year will be announced in May. Picture: (Supplied)

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the list of semifinalists for the 2026 Car of the Year (COTY) contest. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the competition held annually since 1986.

The road to choosing South Africa’s best car of the year began early in November with the announcement of the 25 jurors. The competition is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure and comprises new vehicles launched in 2025.

The BMW X3 was chosen as South Africa's 2025 Car of the Year. Picture: (COTY)

The 30 semifinalists for the 2026 COTY, in alphabetical order, are:

  1. Alfa Romeo Junior
  2. Audi A5
  3. Audi RS Q8
  4. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  5. BYD Dolphin Surf
  6. BYD Shark
  7. Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV
  8. Chery Tiggo 9
  9. GWM Haval H7
  10. Honda Amaze
  11. Hyundai Alcazar
  12. Hyundai Santa Fe
  13. Jaecoo J5
  14. Jetour T2
  15. Land Rover Defender OCTA
  16. Leapmotor C10 REEV
  17. Lexus GX
  18. Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
  19. Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid
  20. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E
  21. MG Cyberster
  22. MG ZS Pro
  23. MINI Aceman
  24. Omoda C7
  25. Opel Grandland
  26. Renault Duster
  27. Suzuki Dzire
  28. Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI
  29. Volkswagen Tayron
  30. Volvo EX90

“For the 2026 competition, the stakes are higher than ever with 55 vehicles launched in 2025 qualifying. The entries span compact hatchbacks, family SUVs, performance saloons, bakkies and new-energy vehicles. We are thrilled for this year’s semifinalists, especially as we celebrate the 40th COTY anniversary,” said COTY chairperson Thami Masemola.

A rigorous test programme in the New Year will help to assess the category winners. Picture: (SAGMJ)

In January the COTY Jury will select finalists from the semi-finalist list followed by a two-day testing process in March, scoring each contender to determine category winners and ultimately crown the overall winner. The winners will be announced in May 2026.

