South Africa’s Car of the Year marks 40 years with 30 semifinalists

The overall 2026 Car of the Year will be announced in May. Picture:

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the list of semifinalists for the 2026 Car of the Year (COTY) contest. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the competition held annually since 1986.

The road to choosing South Africa’s best car of the year began early in November with the announcement of the 25 jurors. The competition is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure and comprises new vehicles launched in 2025.

The BMW X3 was chosen as South Africa's 2025 Car of the Year. Picture: (COTY)

The 30 semifinalists for the 2026 COTY, in alphabetical order, are:

Alfa Romeo Junior Audi A5 Audi RS Q8 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BYD Dolphin Surf BYD Shark Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV Chery Tiggo 9 GWM Haval H7 Honda Amaze Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai Santa Fe Jaecoo J5 Jetour T2 Land Rover Defender OCTA Leapmotor C10 REEV Lexus GX Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E MG Cyberster MG ZS Pro MINI Aceman Omoda C7 Opel Grandland Renault Duster Suzuki Dzire Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI Volkswagen Tayron Volvo EX90

“For the 2026 competition, the stakes are higher than ever with 55 vehicles launched in 2025 qualifying. The entries span compact hatchbacks, family SUVs, performance saloons, bakkies and new-energy vehicles. We are thrilled for this year’s semifinalists, especially as we celebrate the 40th COTY anniversary,” said COTY chairperson Thami Masemola.

A rigorous test programme in the New Year will help to assess the category winners. Picture: (SAGMJ)

In January the COTY Jury will select finalists from the semi-finalist list followed by a two-day testing process in March, scoring each contender to determine category winners and ultimately crown the overall winner. The winners will be announced in May 2026.