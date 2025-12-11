Jaecoo launches more affordable J5 Core model in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Jaecoo J5 crossover was recently launched in South Africa as a smaller and more affordable alternative to the J7.

The J5 was initially introduced in a three-model range priced between R379,900 and R479,900. This week the Chery subbrand has unveiled a more keenly priced entry model, the J5 Core, for R339,900.

Like the other J5 variants, the Core is powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm, with power sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), with three driving modes available (Eco, Normal and Sport).

Despite its entry-level positioning, the Core retains a decent level of standard features, including 17″ alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights and auto windscreen wipers. Other convenience features include electric side mirrors, automatic climate control, a 9” infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB ports and rear parking sensors.

Practicality is provided by a roomy 480l boot that expands to 1,284l with the 60:40 split rear seats folded.

Inside, the Core offers a premium yet functional cabin with black cloth upholstery, and six-way driver and four-way passenger seat adjustment.

The J5 Core retains high safety levels with its standard ABS brakes, electronic stability control, dual front airbags, Isofix attachments, hill start assist, hill descent control and secondary collision mitigation multi-collision brake (MCB).

At 4,350mm in length, the J5 competes against compact SUVs such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser and VW T-Roc.

As with all Omoda and Jaecoo cars, the J5 Core is backed by a two-year/30,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km factory warranty, 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty linked to the first owner, and five-year/unlimited kilometre roadside assistance.

Jaecoo J5 prices:

J5 Core — R339,900

J5 Vortex — R379,900

J5 Glacier — R439,900

J5 Inferno — R479,900